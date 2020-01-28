14:20 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020
Reasonable handicap hurdler who won at Gowran Park on her penultimate start; pulled up last time out over hurdles Leopardstown and over fences at Punchestown; needs a bit of a bounce back.
Surprisingly returns to hurdling after proving herself a decent chaser; only hurdles win came in 2016 but full of confidence at present so could go well.
Finished second in this contest last year before breaking her maiden tag next time out; showed her well being when placed at Fairyhouse in December and looks a serious candidate.
Scored in a heavy-ground Ayr maiden hurdle over 2m4f earlier in November; faced tough ask on handicap debut last time at Navan when finishing last of nine runners; possibly similar story here.
Has shaped with promise on a number of occasions including on handicap debut at Punchestown earlier this month when finshing 2nd of 15; this looks tougher and handicapper has taken no chances.
Has been running on the AW of late; has shown some signs of ability in maiden hurdles but this looks a tough race on her handicap debut.
Better effort to date when ninth of 21 to Yukon Lil in mares maiden at Naas on her penultimate start; would need to step up markedly on that form to play a part here.
Out and out stayer on the Flat finished fifth of 14 on hurdles bow at here before not really progressing with disapponting efforts at Punchestown and Navan; difficult to see her being good enough on handicap debut.
Four-race maiden hints of improvement on her penultimate start at Naas last month over 2m but still has plenty to prove in this contest.
Failed to build on a couple of career best efforts at Galway and Gowran Park in October/November when finishing 100L adrift of the winner at Naas last month over 2m3f. Others have more sturdier claims.
Some promise shown in maiden hurdles at Roscommon either side of summer break before disappointing in a Thurles 2m handicap hurdle when last seen in November. Others more compelling.
Had hit the frame on just one occasion from 11 starts over hurdles before suddenly finding improvement to win at Clonmel earlier this month over 2m1f; more to do here up in the weights but the manner of that success suggests she is capable.
A point-to-point winner who is 0-9 under Rules. Has struggled in handicap company recently. Her latest appearance was here) where she could only finish 9th of 11. Others are preferred.
Poor 45-rated handicapper on the Flat the daughter of Peintre Celebre finished last of 20 runners on New Years Day over 2m in a Tramore maiden hurdle and was tailed off last time at Clonmel.
Yet to hit the frame in 12 starts over hurdles. Well beaten over 26L in a Tramore 2m5f handicap on New Years Day on soft ground. Plenty more needed even in this company.
Best effort from four starts over hurdles was to be beaten 26l; difficult to see her being capable on hurdles debut.
14-race maiden; her best run came when finishing a never nearer fourth (50-1) to Brosna George at Down Royal (3m, good) in November 2018; very difficult to fancy unless the market speak positively.
Last Year's Winner
|Goaheadmakemyday
|9
|11-6
|9/2
|T: T FoleyJ: C A Landers
Betting
Forecast
Reine Fee (9/2), Saol Iontach (9/2), Midland Millie (5/1), Ciao (6/1), De Bennette (10/1), So Near So Farhh (12/1), Bridge Native (12/1), Western Line (12/1), Charlotte Wells (16/1), Drumconnor Girl (16/1), Shopping Around (20/1), Iknowwhereiamnow (25/1), Paula's Prayer (33/1), Piranto (40/1), Bobbie The Dazzler (50/1), Dandy Sue (66/1), Lambikin (66/1)
Verdict
- Bridge Native
- Reine Fee
- Saol Iontach
