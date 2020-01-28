Meetings

14:20 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Molson Coors Mares Handicap Hurdle (80-109)
  • 2m 130y, Soft (Yielding to Soft in places)
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 27.0sOff time:14:21:02
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Iknowwhereiamnow16
611-12OR: 109BF
25/1
T: J P DempseyJ: L P Dempsey

Reasonable handicap hurdler who won at Gowran Park on her penultimate start; pulled up last time out over hurdles Leopardstown and over fences at Punchestown; needs a bit of a bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Bridge Nativet19
911-11OR: 108
12/1
T: Mrs D A LoveJ: C J Orr (5)

Surprisingly returns to hurdling after proving herself a decent chaser; only hurdles win came in 2016 but full of confidence at present so could go well.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Reine Feep,t45
711-11OR: 108
9/2
T: Shane CrawleyJ: D J Hand (7)

Finished second in this contest last year before breaking her maiden tag next time out; showed her well being when placed at Fairyhouse in December and looks a serious candidate.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Bobbie The Dazzler10
611-5OR: 102
50/1
T: L LennonJ: S D Torrens (7)

Scored in a heavy-ground Ayr maiden hurdle over 2m4f earlier in November; faced tough ask on handicap debut last time at Navan when finishing last of nine runners; possibly similar story here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Saol Iontach13
711-5OR: 102
9/2
T: G P CromwellJ: C P McNamara (5)

Has shaped with promise on a number of occasions including on handicap debut at Punchestown earlier this month when finshing 2nd of 15; this looks tougher and handicapper has taken no chances.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Ciaot41
511-0OR: 99
6/1
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Has been running on the AW of late; has shown some signs of ability in maiden hurdles but this looks a tough race on her handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Shopping Around27
610-9OR: 92
20/1
T: J T R DreaperJ: M A Enright

Better effort to date when ninth of 21 to Yukon Lil in mares maiden at Naas on her penultimate start; would need to step up markedly on that form to play a part here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
So Near So Farhh52
510-8OR: 93D
12/1
T: C A McBratneyJ: A W Short (3)

Out and out stayer on the Flat finished fifth of 14 on hurdles bow at here before not really progressing with disapponting efforts at Punchestown and Navan; difficult to see her being good enough on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Western Lineh,t19
710-7OR: 90
12/1
T: E CawleyJ: P T Enright

Four-race maiden hints of improvement on her penultimate start at Naas last month over 2m but still has plenty to prove in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Midland Milliep143
610-6OR: 89
5/1
T: A L T MooreJ: Rachael Blackmore

Failed to build on a couple of career best efforts at Galway and Gowran Park in October/November when finishing 100L adrift of the winner at Naas last month over 2m3f. Others have more sturdier claims.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
Paula's Prayer68
510-5OR: 90
33/1
T: C O'DwyerJ: R A Doyle (3)

Some promise shown in maiden hurdles at Roscommon either side of summer break before disappointing in a Thurles 2m handicap hurdle when last seen in November. Others more compelling.

Last RunWatch last race
12
De Bennette19
1110-4OR: 87D
10/1
T: J GraceJ: C A Landers (5)

Had hit the frame on just one occasion from 11 starts over hurdles before suddenly finding improvement to win at Clonmel earlier this month over 2m1f; more to do here up in the weights but the manner of that success suggests she is capable.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Drumconnor Girl33
810-0OR: 83
16/1
T: J J LambeJ: Gavin Peter Brouder (7)

A point-to-point winner who is 0-9 under Rules. Has struggled in handicap company recently. Her latest appearance was here) where she could only finish 9th of 11. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Lambikin19
610-0OR: 83
66/1
T: C KiddJ: D J O'Keeffe

Poor 45-rated handicapper on the Flat the daughter of Peintre Celebre finished last of 20 runners on New Years Day over 2m in a Tramore maiden hurdle and was tailed off last time at Clonmel.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Charlotte Wells27
89-12OR: 81
16/1
T: P J RothwellJ: K J Brouder (3)

Yet to hit the frame in 12 starts over hurdles. Well beaten over 26L in a Tramore 2m5f handicap on New Years Day on soft ground. Plenty more needed even in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Dandy Sue25
59-12OR: 83
66/1
T: S R B CrawfordJ: Dylan Johnston (7)

Best effort from four starts over hurdles was to be beaten 26l; difficult to see her being capable on hurdles debut.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Piranto151
89-11OR: 80
40/1
T: S WilsonJ: C D Maxwell

14-race maiden; her best run came when finishing a never nearer fourth (50-1) to Brosna George at Down Royal (3m, good) in November 2018; very difficult to fancy unless the market speak positively.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Goaheadmakemyday911-69/2
T: T FoleyJ: C A Landers

Betting

Forecast

Reine Fee (9/2), Saol Iontach (9/2), Midland Millie (5/1), Ciao (6/1), De Bennette (10/1), So Near So Farhh (12/1), Bridge Native (12/1), Western Line (12/1), Charlotte Wells (16/1), Drumconnor Girl (16/1), Shopping Around (20/1), Iknowwhereiamnow (25/1), Paula's Prayer (33/1), Piranto (40/1), Bobbie The Dazzler (50/1), Dandy Sue (66/1), Lambikin (66/1)

Verdict

It is interesting connections have reverted back to hurdling for BRIDGE NATIVE but it could be a smart move given the confidence she has been showing recently over fences. She does have some ability over hurdles despite her sole win coming a long time ago. The relatively lightly-raced Reine Fee finished runner-up in this contest last year and advertised his well being with a decent effort at Fairyhouse in December. If still in the same mood she should give a good account of herself. Saol Iontach put in one of her better efforts last time out at Punchestown and a repeat of that effort could see her running a big race.
  1. Bridge Native
  2. Reine Fee
  3. Saol Iontach

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby