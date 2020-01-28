Meetings

15:50 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Molson Coors Handicap Chase (0-123)
  • 3m, Soft (Yielding to Soft in places)
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€9,600.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€800.005th€480.006th€320.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Winning time:6m 41.8sOff time:15:50:42
1
Rooster Byron44
911-12OR: 123D
9/2
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

Below par effort on seasonal return in November but much better effort last time out at Navan in December; may need to drop a few pounds to get truly competitive but not without a chance on best of his form.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Final Listp16
611-10OR: 121
9/2
T: G ElliottJ: E O'Connell (7)

Looks to be slowly coming to hand following the fitting of cheekpieces (retained); another who probably needs to drop down the handicap a few pounds but should run his race.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Brosna Georget30
911-7OR: 118CD
14/1
T: A L T MooreJ: D E Mullins

Was useful over hurdles last season where he notched up three victories; has found thjngs more difficult over fences where he has been a little inconsistent on his four runs; if jumping improves, he holds every chance.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Cappacurry Zakp32
1111-7OR: 118D
7/1
T: L YoungJ: R P Treacy (3)

Won for the third over fences when landing a Limerick handicap chase over a 2m6½f trip over Christmas; well backed last time and worth another note in the betting especially if the ground becomes any heavier.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Aherlow58
811-6OR: 117D
11/2
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Fairly consistent chaser but hardly ever looks like winning a race; needs to bounce back after being pulled up last time out at the beginning of December; other preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Jurby87
1011-6OR: 117
12/1
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

First win for this trainer came over hurdles last month at Galway; previous chasing form leaves a bit to be desired exemplified by disappointing run last time out over course and distance; improvement needed.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Castafiore Parkb31
811-2OR: 113CD
10/1
T: P NolanJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Was proving to be a frustrating sort but got off the mark over fences at the seventh attempt with gutsy success over course and distance at the start of November; races off a 9lb higher mark but still commands respect.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Blue Empyrean79
1010-12OR: 109C
12/1
T: R K WatsonJ: D F O'Regan

Former Gordon Elliott inmate who won a bumper for him over three years ago but has shown only limited flashes of form since then; latest efforts over hurdles nothing to write home about; something to prove back over fences.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Cherokee Billb16
910-12OR: 109BF
7/1
T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan

Still looking for his first victory over fences in ten starts; fair effort last time in a beginners event but this looks a lot more difficult; place claims at best.

Last RunWatch last race
10
School Laneb27
710-11OR: 108D
7/1
T: L LennonJ: S D Torrens (7)

Still looking for a first career win, but twice runner-up at Downpatrick last year, including in the Ulster National; slightly below par on last two racecourse appearances but slowly creeping down the handicap.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

11
Pegase Amour10
910-5OR: 102
T: L LennonJ: A W Short

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Cresus De Grissay711-89/2
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

Betting

Forecast

Final List (9/2), Rooster Byron (9/2), Aherlow (11/2), Cappacurry Zak (7/1), School Lane (7/1), Cherokee Bill (7/1), Castafiore Park (10/1), Jurby (12/1), Blue Empyrean (12/1), Brosna George (14/1), Pegase Amour (14/1)

Verdict

Connections of CAPPACURRY ZAK will be hoping for plenty more rain at the Ulster track but if it does materialise it may pay to side with the eleven-year-old who won well last time out at Limerick and raced that day as though they may be a little bit more to come despite approaching the veteran stage of his career. Castafiore Park won over course and distance in November and although facing a much tougher ask at the weights should give a good account of herself. Pegase Amour has run well at this track in the past and may be suited to this step up in trip.
  1. Cappacurry Zak
  2. Castafiore Park
  3. Pegase Amour

Video Replay

