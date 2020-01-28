15:50 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020
Below par effort on seasonal return in November but much better effort last time out at Navan in December; may need to drop a few pounds to get truly competitive but not without a chance on best of his form.
Looks to be slowly coming to hand following the fitting of cheekpieces (retained); another who probably needs to drop down the handicap a few pounds but should run his race.
Was useful over hurdles last season where he notched up three victories; has found thjngs more difficult over fences where he has been a little inconsistent on his four runs; if jumping improves, he holds every chance.
Won for the third over fences when landing a Limerick handicap chase over a 2m6½f trip over Christmas; well backed last time and worth another note in the betting especially if the ground becomes any heavier.
Fairly consistent chaser but hardly ever looks like winning a race; needs to bounce back after being pulled up last time out at the beginning of December; other preferred.
First win for this trainer came over hurdles last month at Galway; previous chasing form leaves a bit to be desired exemplified by disappointing run last time out over course and distance; improvement needed.
Was proving to be a frustrating sort but got off the mark over fences at the seventh attempt with gutsy success over course and distance at the start of November; races off a 9lb higher mark but still commands respect.
Former Gordon Elliott inmate who won a bumper for him over three years ago but has shown only limited flashes of form since then; latest efforts over hurdles nothing to write home about; something to prove back over fences.
Still looking for his first victory over fences in ten starts; fair effort last time in a beginners event but this looks a lot more difficult; place claims at best.
Still looking for a first career win, but twice runner-up at Downpatrick last year, including in the Ulster National; slightly below par on last two racecourse appearances but slowly creeping down the handicap.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Cresus De Grissay
|7
|11-8
|9/2
|T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper
Betting
Forecast
Final List (9/2), Rooster Byron (9/2), Aherlow (11/2), Cappacurry Zak (7/1), School Lane (7/1), Cherokee Bill (7/1), Castafiore Park (10/1), Jurby (12/1), Blue Empyrean (12/1), Brosna George (14/1), Pegase Amour (14/1)
Verdict
- Cappacurry Zak
- Castafiore Park
- Pegase Amour
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.