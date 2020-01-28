Verdict

Cappacurry Zak Castafiore Park Pegase Amour

Connections ofwill be hoping for plenty more rain at the Ulster track but if it does materialise it may pay to side with the eleven-year-old who won well last time out at Limerick and raced that day as though they may be a little bit more to come despite approaching the veteran stage of his career.won over course and distance in November and although facing a much tougher ask at the weights should give a good account of herself.has run well at this track in the past and may be suited to this step up in trip.