15:20 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020
Has failed to complete his last two starts having shown promise when second at Tramore in December; has talent and looks fairly weighted but plenty to prove at present.
Is still a maiden after ten starts, however, he has been much better since jumping fences; he was third of 13 last time over course and distance in December and recent consistency could pay rewards.
A three-time winner in point-to-points but has yet to score in 10 starts under Rules. Ran well when he was fourth of 16 at Fairyhouse (2m) three runs ago; latest effort at Punchestown was disappointing.
Ended a drought going back to 2016 when scoring over fences (seventh time of asking) over course and distance on Boxing Day; struggled when upped in the handicap next time at Fairyhouse and could be similar story again.
Off the mark at the eighth attempt over fences when scoring at Fairyhouse in November but has struggled somewhat since and is prone to jumping errors.
Tailed off or never a factor on all three appearances under Rules and not easy to fancy on that evidence despite having reasonable point-to-point form in the past.
Scored over fences at Clonmel (2m5f) four runs ago; has struggled to follow that up since with three disappointing appearances; back down to last winning mark here but needs to bounce back.
Unfancied and well beaten on both starts over fences; likely to do better with more experience but not a real betting proposition at present.
Has been showing glimpses of ability since the turn of the year but not enough to suggest she is capable of winning a race any time soon.
Has won three times in point-to-points but is 0-7 under Rules including when pulled up over course and distance last time out; hard to see where any improvement will come from.
14-race maiden without a win in ninestarts over fences; is capable of running the odd fair race but hard to fancy despite a lowly mark.
Nine-race maiden over fences and best recent efforts have come over hurdles; very difficult to make a coherent case for the mare and jumping sometimes leaves plenty to be desired.
Began to show some promise at the backend of last season and not disgraced after long break when returning at Thurles earlier this month; looks on a reasonable mark at present.
Winner of four of his 37 starts over fences but the daughter of Mountain High has been bereft of any form since winning at Tramore in May; best watched unless the market indicates otherwise.
Has only raced twice since winning at Tramore in early 2019; no great shakes on his latest appearance and difficult to see him getting involved off current mark.
Last Year's Winner
|Pack Your Bags
|9
|11-3
|7/1
|T: R TynerJ: P T Enright
Betting
Forecast
An Droichead Gorm (9/2), Golden Sunset (6/1), Drummullagh Rocky (7/1), Misty Adage (8/1), Disco Musik (8/1), Killisk Ben Rose (10/1), Johnny Sue (10/1), Enduring Love (12/1), Fivecardstud (14/1), Whats In It For Me (16/1), I'm Not Alone (16/1), Kilderry Prince (22/1), Lisnagreggan (25/1), Mash Potato (25/1), Robyn Rua (25/1), Shanklys Dawn (33/1)
Verdict
- An Droichead Gorm
- Drummullagh Rocky
- Enduring Love
