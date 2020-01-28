Meetings

15:20 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020

  • Molson Coors Handicap Chase (0-95)
  • 2m 4f, Soft (Yielding to Soft in places)
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 23.2sOff time:15:21:57
1
Golden Sunset14
711-12OR: 94
6/1
T: N MaddenJ: S D Torrens (7)

Has failed to complete his last two starts having shown promise when second at Tramore in December; has talent and looks fairly weighted but plenty to prove at present.

Last RunWatch last race
2
An Droichead Gorm33
711-11OR: 93BF
9/2
T: J P DempseyJ: L P Dempsey

Is still a maiden after ten starts, however, he has been much better since jumping fences; he was third of 13 last time over course and distance in December and recent consistency could pay rewards.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Johnny Sue28
911-11OR: 93
10/1
T: William P MurphyJ: Mr P A King (7)

A three-time winner in point-to-points but has yet to score in 10 starts under Rules. Ran well when he was fourth of 16 at Fairyhouse (2m) three runs ago; latest effort at Punchestown was disappointing.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Drummullagh Rockyt14
1111-10OR: 92BFCD
7/1
T: S McParlanJ: E Walsh (7)

Ended a drought going back to 2016 when scoring over fences (seventh time of asking) over course and distance on Boxing Day; struggled when upped in the handicap next time at Fairyhouse and could be similar story again.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Enduring Love14
811-9OR: 91
12/1
T: P J RothwellJ: J P O'Sullivan (7)

Off the mark at the eighth attempt over fences when scoring at Fairyhouse in November but has struggled somewhat since and is prone to jumping errors.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Fivecardstudp117
911-8OR: 90
14/1
T: J T R DreaperJ: K M Donoghue

Tailed off or never a factor on all three appearances under Rules and not easy to fancy on that evidence despite having reasonable point-to-point form in the past.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Mash Potato33
1011-8OR: 90
25/1
T: J H BlackJ: P E Corbett

Scored over fences at Clonmel (2m5f) four runs ago; has struggled to follow that up since with three disappointing appearances; back down to last winning mark here but needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
8
I'm Not Alonet23
611-7OR: 89
16/1
T: C O'DwyerJ: R A Doyle (3)

Unfancied and well beaten on both starts over fences; likely to do better with more experience but not a real betting proposition at present.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Misty Adage18
711-7OR: 89
8/1
T: J J ManganJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Has been showing glimpses of ability since the turn of the year but not enough to suggest she is capable of winning a race any time soon.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Lisnagreggan33
1111-3OR: 85
25/1
T: S MillarJ: Mr N Gault (7)

Has won three times in point-to-points but is 0-7 under Rules including when pulled up over course and distance last time out; hard to see where any improvement will come from.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Disco Musik54
711-1OR: 83
8/1
T: M J McDonaghJ: C A Landers (5)

14-race maiden without a win in ninestarts over fences; is capable of running the odd fair race but hard to fancy despite a lowly mark.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Whats In It For Meb27
911-1OR: 83
16/1
T: R TynerJ: P T Enright

Nine-race maiden over fences and best recent efforts have come over hurdles; very difficult to make a coherent case for the mare and jumping sometimes leaves plenty to be desired.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Killisk Ben Rose18
710-11OR: 79
10/1
T: R P RathJ: J J Slevin

Began to show some promise at the backend of last season and not disgraced after long break when returning at Thurles earlier this month; looks on a reasonable mark at present.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Shanklys Dawnp,t27
910-6OR: 74
33/1
T: P J RothwellJ: H Morgan (7)

Winner of four of his 37 starts over fences but the daughter of Mountain High has been bereft of any form since winning at Tramore in May; best watched unless the market indicates otherwise.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Kilderry Prince27
1210-5OR: 73
22/1
T: A J McNamaraJ: J M Moore

Has only raced twice since winning at Tramore in early 2019; no great shakes on his latest appearance and difficult to see him getting involved off current mark.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

16
Robyn Rua631
149-11OR: 65
T: S WilsonJ: D J O'Keeffe

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Pack Your Bags911-37/1
T: R TynerJ: P T Enright

Betting

Forecast

An Droichead Gorm (9/2), Golden Sunset (6/1), Drummullagh Rocky (7/1), Misty Adage (8/1), Disco Musik (8/1), Killisk Ben Rose (10/1), Johnny Sue (10/1), Enduring Love (12/1), Fivecardstud (14/1), Whats In It For Me (16/1), I'm Not Alone (16/1), Kilderry Prince (22/1), Lisnagreggan (25/1), Mash Potato (25/1), Robyn Rua (25/1), Shanklys Dawn (33/1)

Verdict

Plenty of contestants with little chance of winning with a tentative nod going to AN DROICHEAD GORM who although is yet to win a race over fences has been showing plenty of consistency. He finished third last time out over course and distance after if repeating that effort could go close. Drummullagh Rocky who have to post a career best effort win land this but he has the benefit of a recent win and possibly had excuses when he was pulled up in his latest outing. He is the only course and distance winner in the line-up. Enduring Love could be a contender but enthusiasm for his chances are tempered by his poor overall jumping ability.
  1. An Droichead Gorm
  2. Drummullagh Rocky
  3. Enduring Love

Video Replay

