Meetings

18:45 Cagnes-sur-Mer Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Jacinthes - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:49:37
1
Facteur Chance29
50-0OR:
80/1
T: Julien ChauvinJ: J Chauvin
2
Fuego Du Chene8
50-0OR:
33/1
T: R MouriceJ: V Foucault
3
Fier Des Charrons29
50-0OR:
66/1
T: R MouriceJ: S Cingland
4
Fakir De La Criere20
50-0OR:
20/1
T: Pierrick MoelJ: J Ch Feron
5
Frappe Fort15
50-0OR:
17/2
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
6
Fly To The Top14
50-0OR:
15/2
T: K VanderscheldenJ: L Garcia
7
Fun D'Eronville110
50-0OR:
14/1
T: S T MeunierJ: J Guelpa
8
Falbala Du Bourg4
50-0OR:
33/1
T: J P EnschJ: G Junod
9
Forever Ceke23
50-0OR:
5/4
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
10
Fidji From17
50-0OR:
9/2
T: A ThomasJ: A Thomas
11
Fit Destinee14
50-0OR:
66/1
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: H Chauve-Laffay
12
Fighter Perrine15
50-0OR:
14/1
T: M GrassetJ: M Grasset
13
Fanny Loulou21
50-0OR:
8/1
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: D Bekaert
14
Foxtrot Du Ganep28
50-0OR:
11/1
T: G VervaJ: N Ensch

Betting

Forecast

Forever Ceke (5/4), Fidji From (9/2), Fly To The Top (15/2), Fanny Loulou (8/1), Frappe Fort (17/2), Foxtrot Du Ganep (11/1), Fighter Perrine (14/1), Fun D'Eronville (14/1), Fakir De La Criere (20/1), Falbala Du Bourg (33/1), Fuego Du Chene (33/1), Fit Destinee (66/1), Fier Des Charrons (66/1), Facteur Chance (80/1)

