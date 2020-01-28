Meetings
02:51 Yonkers Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
810-5OR:
7/4
2
(2)
410-10OR:
12/1
3
(3)
812-0OR:
8/1
4
(4)
810-0OR:
15/2
5
(5)
610-10OR:
10/3
6
(6)
89-9OR:
40/1
7
(7)
411-1OR:
5/2
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Lettuceriprita A
1010-13OR: -
T: Bill Mac KenzieJ: Daniel Dube
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Half A Billion (7/4), Spectrum (5/2), Dream Of Luck (10/3), Frankie Rocks A (15/2), Sportskeeper (8/1), Lettuceriprita A (10/1), Runhappy Ten (12/1), Rise Up Now (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
