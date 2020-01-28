Meetings
02:28 Yonkers Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
410-10OR:
16/1
2
(2)
410-0OR:
7/2
3
(3)
411-1OR:
2/1
4
(4)
49-9OR:
5/4
5
(5)
412-2OR:
33/1
6
(6)
410-5OR:
12/1
7
(7)
412-0OR:
40/1
8
(8)
412-5OR:
16/1
Betting
Forecast
Sugar Shock (5/4), Better Up (2/1), Tellitsabb (7/2), Cloudbreak (12/1), Loud Splash (16/1), P L Munson (16/1), Better Than Cash (33/1), Roar Of Approval (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
