Meetings
01:40 Yonkers Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
59-9OR:
6/1
2
(2)
410-13OR:
2/1
3
(3)
712-12OR:
14/1
4
(4)
910-0OR:
12/1
5
(5)
411-1OR:
2/1
6
(6)
711-6OR:
28/1
7
(7)
910-10OR:
25/1
8
(8)
810-5OR:
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Trente Deo (2/1), Twin B Jays (2/1), Abraxas Blues A (7/2), Aleppo Hanover (6/1), Sanattle Slew (12/1), Beast Mode (14/1), Cheyenne Seeber (25/1), Our Positano N (28/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed