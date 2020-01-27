19:30 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020
Has yet to get off the mark in four attempts. He did run well on his handicap debut last time though at Lingfield (1m2f) on the AW as he finished second of four, 1¼L away. Remains off the same mark over this shorter trip. One for the shortlist.
Was just a neck away from breaking his maiden on his last start when he was second of nine at this course (1m1½f). Has been rasied 3lb by the handicapper for that near miss. Unlikely to be too far away here.
Still looking for his first victory after four starts. He was fifth of eight on his latest outing at Kempton (7f) on the AW. Remains off the same mark. Needs to produce more to record his opening success.
Was victorious at Lingfield on the AW last time over 1m in an eight runner field where he made all to prevail by a short-head. Has been eased 4lb for the win. Leading contender as he looks to follow up.
Has been well held on all four of his starts to date. His latest appearance came at Ffos Las over the extended 7f trip where he was sixth of 12. Has been gelded since then. Best to watch for now.
Came very close to his first victory on his handicap debut at Lingfield (1m) on the AW earlier this month. That was his best performance so far. He has been raised 3lb by the handicapper. One to consider.
Was just 1¾L away last time on the AW at Kempton (6f) when she finished fourth of nine runners. Is 1lb lower in the weights and remains open to improvement over this longer trip. Has each-way claims.
Has failed to shine in three runs so far. His latest appearance came over this C&D where he came back at the rear of 10 runners after going off at 200/1. Set for his handicap debut here. Needs to improve.
Remains a maiden after 10 starts. Has come close on a number of occasions, including when she was second of 13 at Newcastle (7f), beaten by a nose. Was fifth of six last time at Southwell (1m). Not one to ignore from this mark.
Has shown very little in his three appearances on the track. He was tailed off last time, finishing last of 11 at Southwell (7f). Will be making his opening handicap appearance but he will have to produce much more.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Fenjal
|3
|9-5
|5/1
|Full Result
|T: H PalmerJ: Edward Greatrex
Betting
Forecast
Utopian Lad (3/1), Glorious Caesar (3/1), Dolla Dolla Bill (9/2), Lethal Shadow (5/1), Rulers Kingdom (8/1), Ten Chants (9/1), Handsome Yank (14/1), Rapidash (20/1), Dancing Leopard (28/1), Drew Breeze (100/1)
Verdict
- Rulers Kingdom
- Dolla Dolla Bill
- Glorious Caesar
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.