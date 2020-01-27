Meetings

19:30 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 142y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 50.94sOff time:19:30:51
1
(6)
Glorious Caesar17
39-7OR: 70
3/1
T: Ed WalkerJ: L Morris

Has yet to get off the mark in four attempts. He did run well on his handicap debut last time though at Lingfield (1m2f) on the AW as he finished second of four, 1¼L away. Remains off the same mark over this shorter trip. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Utopian Lad21
39-5OR: 68
3/1
T: David LoughnaneJ: Thomas Greatrex (3)

Was just a neck away from breaking his maiden on his last start when he was second of nine at this course (1m1½f). Has been rasied 3lb by the handicapper for that near miss. Unlikely to be too far away here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Lethal Shadowb,t5
39-4OR: 67
5/1
T: M BottiJ: Hollie Doyle

Still looking for his first victory after four starts. He was fifth of eight on his latest outing at Kempton (7f) on the AW. Remains off the same mark. Needs to produce more to record his opening success.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(7)
Rulers Kingdom17
39-3OR: 66
8/1
T: M JohnstonJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

Was victorious at Lingfield on the AW last time over 1m in an eight runner field where he made all to prevail by a short-head. Has been eased 4lb for the win. Leading contender as he looks to follow up.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Ten Chants157
39-3OR: 66
9/1
T: E A L DunlopJ: R Havlin

Has been well held on all four of his starts to date. His latest appearance came at Ffos Las over the extended 7f trip where he was sixth of 12. Has been gelded since then. Best to watch for now.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Dolla Dolla Bill17
39-2OR: 65BF
9/2
T: R HannonJ: R Kingscote

Came very close to his first victory on his handicap debut at Lingfield (1m) on the AW earlier this month. That was his best performance so far. He has been raised 3lb by the handicapper. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Rapidash19
39-1OR: 64
20/1
T: R HannonJ: P J McDonald

Was just 1¾L away last time on the AW at Kempton (6f) when she finished fourth of nine runners. Is 1lb lower in the weights and remains open to improvement over this longer trip. Has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(9)
Drew Breeze12
39-1OR: 64
100/1
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: A Mullen

Has failed to shine in three runs so far. His latest appearance came over this C&D where he came back at the rear of 10 runners after going off at 200/1. Set for his handicap debut here. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(10)
Dancing Leopardv24
39-0OR: 63
28/1
T: K R BurkeJ: Harrison Shaw (3)

Remains a maiden after 10 starts. Has come close on a number of occasions, including when she was second of 13 at Newcastle (7f), beaten by a nose. Was fifth of six last time at Southwell (1m). Not one to ignore from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(4)
Handsome Yank115
38-12OR: 61
14/1
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart

Has shown very little in his three appearances on the track. He was tailed off last time, finishing last of 11 at Southwell (7f). Will be making his opening handicap appearance but he will have to produce much more.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Utopian Lad (3/1), Glorious Caesar (3/1), Dolla Dolla Bill (9/2), Lethal Shadow (5/1), Rulers Kingdom (8/1), Ten Chants (9/1), Handsome Yank (14/1), Rapidash (20/1), Dancing Leopard (28/1), Drew Breeze (100/1)

Verdict

RULERS KINGDOM made all to score for the first time at Lingfield on his last appearance and he can add to his tally here from a 4lb higher mark. The front runner was game in the closing stages of his maiden success and he will take some passing once again on this latest start. Dolla Dolla Bill was only a short-head away on his handicap debut and is the biggest danger despite a 3lb rise in the weights, while Glorious Caesar was much better last time out so take him to fill up the placings from this shorter trip.
  1. Rulers Kingdom
  2. Dolla Dolla Bill
  3. Glorious Caesar

Video Replay

