  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost EBF Fillies' Handicap (Class 2)
  • 1m 142y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£16,808.002nd£5,033.003rd£2,516.004th£1,258.005th£629.006th£316.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 48.91sOff time:19:00:45
1
(7)
Solar Heightsv31
49-9OR: 92BF
4/1
T: J TateJ: P J McDonald

All three of her wins have come at Chelmsford over 1m. She was fancied to run well over this C&D last time as she went off as the 5/2 joint-favourite but she could only finish fifth of seven. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Exceed Loose7
49-7OR: 90
10/1
T: M BottiJ: David Probert

Has been successful on three occasions in Italy. She made her debut in the UK last time after switching yards where she finished fourth of eight at Kempton (7f) on the AW. Can't discount.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Saikung28
49-0OR: 83
4/1
T: C HillsJ: B A Curtis

0-5 on the AW but has won twice on turf. Was just a neck away on her penultimate outing when she was second of six at Kempton. Could only finish seventh of 10 last time at Lingfield (1m) on the AW. Others appeal more.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Kwela7
48-12OR: 81
6/1
T: Eve Johnson HoughtonJ: Georgia Dobie (5)

Has been running well recently on the AW. She recorded back-to-back successes in 2019. Finished third of eight on her latest effort on the AW at Kempton (7f). Remains off the same mark. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Geizy Teizyp31
48-9OR: 78CD
13/8
T: M BottiJ: Hollie Doyle

Scored over this C&D last time out in a seven runner field. She came from off the pace and got up late on to prevail by a neck. Has gone up just 2lb for that recent success. Leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
I Love You Baby9
48-4OR: 71C
28/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Theodore Ladd (3)

Caused an upset on her debut when she scored at odds of 33/1. Has been unable to follow that up in two runs since, including latest at Chelmsford (7f) where she was sixth of nine. Not one to ignore.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Regal Lilly48
48-4OR: 70
10/1
T: D M SimcockJ: L Morris

Came close to breaking her maiden at Carlisle (1m1f) two run ago when she was second of nine runners. Finished third of eight over this C&D last time on her first run on the AW. Worth consideration.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
1Castle Hill Cassie59-102/1Full Result
T: B HaslamJ: G Lee

Betting

Forecast

Geizy Teizy (13/8), Solar Heights (4/1), Saikung (4/1), Kwela (6/1), Exceed Loose (10/1), Regal Lilly (10/1), I Love You Baby (28/1)

Verdict

GEIZY TEIZY ran on strongly in the closing stages to score over this C&D last time out. She has only been handed a 2lb rise for that victory which gives her a great chance of repeating her success. Kwela was third off this mark at Kempton last time out. She has been in great form over the last few months so expect to see her in contention at the finish, while Sole Heights is likely to fare much better than she did over this C&D last time out off this 2lb lower mark.
  1. Geizy Teizy
  2. Kwela
  3. Solar Heights

Video Replay

