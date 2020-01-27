19:00 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020
All three of her wins have come at Chelmsford over 1m. She was fancied to run well over this C&D last time as she went off as the 5/2 joint-favourite but she could only finish fifth of seven. One for the shortlist.
Has been successful on three occasions in Italy. She made her debut in the UK last time after switching yards where she finished fourth of eight at Kempton (7f) on the AW. Can't discount.
0-5 on the AW but has won twice on turf. Was just a neck away on her penultimate outing when she was second of six at Kempton. Could only finish seventh of 10 last time at Lingfield (1m) on the AW. Others appeal more.
Has been running well recently on the AW. She recorded back-to-back successes in 2019. Finished third of eight on her latest effort on the AW at Kempton (7f). Remains off the same mark. One to consider.
Scored over this C&D last time out in a seven runner field. She came from off the pace and got up late on to prevail by a neck. Has gone up just 2lb for that recent success. Leading contender.
Caused an upset on her debut when she scored at odds of 33/1. Has been unable to follow that up in two runs since, including latest at Chelmsford (7f) where she was sixth of nine. Not one to ignore.
Came close to breaking her maiden at Carlisle (1m1f) two run ago when she was second of nine runners. Finished third of eight over this C&D last time on her first run on the AW. Worth consideration.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|1
|Castle Hill Cassie
|5
|9-10
|2/1
|Full Result
|T: B HaslamJ: G Lee
Betting
Forecast
Geizy Teizy (13/8), Solar Heights (4/1), Saikung (4/1), Kwela (6/1), Exceed Loose (10/1), Regal Lilly (10/1), I Love You Baby (28/1)
Verdict
- Geizy Teizy
- Kwela
- Solar Heights
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.