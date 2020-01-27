17:00 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020
Was on a hat-trick bid last time at Newcastle (1m) but could only finish fourth of six runners. That defeat came following successes at Southwell (5f) and Chelmsford (1m). Will need to carry a penalty but he is a leading contender.
Has been well held on his two starts so far. He was 11th of 13 on his debut on the AW at Kempton (7f), while last time out he came home eighth of 12 at Chelmsford (7f). Needs to take a big stride forward to be in the mix.
Yet to shine in four appearances on the track. He made his handicap debut on his latest start but failed to beat a single rival in a nine runner field. Cheekpeices are on for the first time. Needs to improve.
Is still a maiden after six starts. He has been closer to the winner on his last two outings, including last time when he was fifth of seven at Southwell (5f). Stepping up in trip now and cheekpieces are being worn. Others are preferred though.
0-4 so far in her career. She joined handicap company on the AW at Kempton (6f) on her latest outing where she was seventh of nine runners. Will wear cheekpieces for the first time here. Remains open to improvement so is one to think about.
Was successful at Chepstow (5f) back in June. Her form since then has been mixed. She returned to the AW at Southwell (5f) on her latest outing where she was last of eight runners. Blinkers are on for the first time. One to consider at this level.
Has struggled in her six outings to date. She did improve last time though when she was seventh of 14 at Newcastle (5f) with cheekpieces on for the first time. Stepping up in trip. Others appeal more.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|Slowmo
|3
|9-3
|1/1
|Full Result
|T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote
Betting
Forecast
Xian Express (10/11), Lili Wen Fach (9/4), Rocking My Boat (13/2), Egotistic (14/1), Castashadow (25/1), Knockacurra (25/1), South Light (40/1)
Verdict
- Xian Express
- Lili Wen Fach
- Egotistic
