Meetings

17:00 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Claiming Stakes (Class 6)
  • 6f 20y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 14.01sOff time:17:00:28
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(7)
Xian Expressb4
39-3OR: 71
10/11
T: M ApplebyJ: B A Curtis

Was on a hat-trick bid last time at Newcastle (1m) but could only finish fourth of six runners. That defeat came following successes at Southwell (5f) and Chelmsford (1m). Will need to carry a penalty but he is a leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Rocking My Boat67
38-9OR:
13/2
T: N P LittmodenJ: Callum Shepherd

Has been well held on his two starts so far. He was 11th of 13 on his debut on the AW at Kempton (7f), while last time out he came home eighth of 12 at Chelmsford (7f). Needs to take a big stride forward to be in the mix.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Knockacurrap110
38-7OR: 43
25/1
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Edward Greatrex

Yet to shine in four appearances on the track. He made his handicap debut on his latest start but failed to beat a single rival in a nine runner field. Cheekpeices are on for the first time. Needs to improve.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Castashadowp114
38-5OR: 50
25/1
T: A D BrownJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

Is still a maiden after six starts. He has been closer to the winner on his last two outings, including last time when he was fifth of seven at Southwell (5f). Stepping up in trip now and cheekpieces are being worn. Others are preferred though.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(3)
Egotisticp119
38-2OR: 56
14/1
T: D M SimcockJ: L Morris

0-4 so far in her career. She joined handicap company on the AW at Kempton (6f) on her latest outing where she was seventh of nine runners. Will wear cheekpieces for the first time here. Remains open to improvement so is one to think about.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Lili Wen Fachb183
38-0OR: 62
9/4
T: P D EvansJ: Hollie Doyle

Was successful at Chepstow (5f) back in June. Her form since then has been mixed. She returned to the AW at Southwell (5f) on her latest outing where she was last of eight runners. Blinkers are on for the first time. One to consider at this level.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
South Lightp,t94
38-0OR: 46
40/1
T: A BrittainJ: Kieran Schofield (5)

Has struggled in her six outings to date. She did improve last time though when she was seventh of 14 at Newcastle (5f) with cheekpieces on for the first time. Stepping up in trip. Others appeal more.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Slowmo39-31/1Full Result
T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote

Betting

Forecast

Xian Express (10/11), Lili Wen Fach (9/4), Rocking My Boat (13/2), Egotistic (14/1), Castashadow (25/1), Knockacurra (25/1), South Light (40/1)

Verdict

XIAN EXPRESS has been in great form on the AW recently with two wins from his last three starts. He is stepping down in trip here and will need to concede weight to the rest of the field but he should be able to add to his tally with another victory. Lili Wen Fach has yet to shine on the AW but she is capable of being competitive at the very least at this level, while thing should be easier for Egotastic who can be in the mix.
  1. Xian Express
  2. Lili Wen Fach
  3. Egotistic

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby