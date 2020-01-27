Meetings

15:45 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020

  • Prix De Faverolles - Monte
  • 1m 2f 178y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€27,090.002nd€8,600.003rd€4,300.004th€3,010.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:49:01
1
Derby Du Bourg10
78-9OR:
25/1
T: J L BigeonJ: G Lenain
2
Diego Fortuna10
78-9OR:
50/1
T: P a Rynwalt-boulardJ: A Andre
3
Deedjar Du Vivier10
710-7OR:
4/5
T: C H DreuxJ: E Raffin
4
Cornulier Du Tam52
810-7OR:
33/1
T: J E DavidJ: B Rochard
5
Diego Nay23
710-7OR:
16/1
T: C H DesmottesJ: Guillaume Martin
6
Dzeus Saint Alfort10
710-7OR:
11/2
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
8
Douchka Wind10
78-13OR:
3/1
T: T H DuvaldestinJ: M Tijou
9
Diva Fatale10
710-7OR:
25/1
T: B MarieJ: A Lamy
10
Carat D'Haufor31
810-7OR:
7/1
T: C H BigeonJ: D Bonne
11
Digitale58
78-9OR:
50/1
T: A RigoJ: M Grumetz

Non-Runners

7
Charme Creole21
88-9OR: -
T: J GuelpaJ: J Condette

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Deedjar Du Vivier (4/5), Douchka Wind (3/1), Dzeus Saint Alfort (11/2), Carat D'Haufor (7/1), Charme Creole (15/1), Diego Nay (16/1), Diva Fatale (25/1), Derby Du Bourg (25/1), Cornulier Du Tam (33/1), Digitale (50/1), Diego Fortuna (50/1)

