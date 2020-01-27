Meetings

15:10 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Feucherolles - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€18,270.002nd€5,800.003rd€2,900.004th€2,030.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:15:13:35
1
(1)
Folette Du Mans16
50-0OR:
9/2
T: A DesmottesJ: Arnaud Desmottes
2
(2)
Flora Des Terres14
50-0OR:
5/2
T: E T LefrancJ: E Raffin
3
(3)
Farida14
50-0OR:
33/1
T: M BrunJ: M Brun
4
(4)
Fifaline45
50-0OR:
16/1
T: P VielJ: F Lagadeuc
5
(5)
Feerie De Fael7
50-0OR:
6/1
T: J WestholmJ: B Goop
6
(6)
Filoane D'Orgeres10
50-0OR:
18/1
T: G Roig-balaguerJ: G Roig-balaguer
7
(7)
Finca Vigia28
50-0OR:
6/1
T: T H LevesqueJ: P Levesque
8
(8)
Fadouna D'Occagnes37
50-0OR:
12/1
T: G CurensJ: F Lecanu
9
(9)
Foudre De Bengale26
50-0OR:
7/2
T: Alexandre ChevrierJ: A Barrier
10
(10)
Fille De Pail14
50-0OR:
25/1
T: P CorniereJ: G Gelormini
11
(11)
Freska De Vandel39
50-0OR:
14/1
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
12
(12)
Feerique Girl183
50-0OR:
80/1
T: B RobinJ: B Robin
13
(13)
Funtanone Mag11
50-0OR:
40/1
T: B BourgoinJ: M Mottier

Betting

Forecast

Flora Des Terres (5/2), Foudre De Bengale (7/2), Folette Du Mans (9/2), Feerie De Fael (6/1), Finca Vigia (6/1), Fadouna D'Occagnes (12/1), Freska De Vandel (14/1), Fifaline (16/1), Filoane D'Orgeres (18/1), Fille De Pail (25/1), Farida (33/1), Funtanone Mag (40/1), Feerique Girl (80/1)

