Meetings
15:10 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
50-0OR:
9/2
2
(2)
50-0OR:
5/2
3
(3)
Farida14
50-0OR:
33/1
4
(4)
Fifaline45
50-0OR:
16/1
5
(5)
50-0OR:
6/1
6
(6)
50-0OR:
18/1
7
(7)
50-0OR:
6/1
8
(8)
50-0OR:
12/1
9
(9)
50-0OR:
7/2
10
(10)
50-0OR:
25/1
11
(11)
50-0OR:
14/1
12
(12)
50-0OR:
80/1
13
(13)
50-0OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Flora Des Terres (5/2), Foudre De Bengale (7/2), Folette Du Mans (9/2), Feerie De Fael (6/1), Finca Vigia (6/1), Fadouna D'Occagnes (12/1), Freska De Vandel (14/1), Fifaline (16/1), Filoane D'Orgeres (18/1), Fille De Pail (25/1), Farida (33/1), Funtanone Mag (40/1), Feerique Girl (80/1)
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
