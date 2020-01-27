Meetings

14:00 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix D'issoire - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€20,790.002nd€6,600.003rd€3,300.004th€2,310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:03:01
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Goliath Atout125
40-0OR:
50/1
T: J BruneauJ: J Bruneau
2
Golden Love30
40-0OR:
16/1
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
3
Genie Des Lucas17
40-0OR:
14/1
T: E AllardJ: E Allard
4
Arden Wise As
40-0OR:
14/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: A Gocciadoro
5
Gamay De L'iton26
40-0OR:
18/1
T: Hughes LevesqueJ: F Lagadeuc
6
Greco Simardiere72
40-0OR:
40/1
T: D BethouartJ: F Ouvrie
7
Gibson Du Trio14
40-0OR:
80/1
T: T H LamareJ: Th Lamare
8
Gadjo Charentais7
40-0OR:
10/1
T: F LeblancJ: F Nivard
9
Aleandro Zs
40-0OR:
33/1
T: Mlle M GibonJ: G Gelormini
10
Ari Lest
40-0OR:
11/2
T: A GocciadoroJ: A Guzzinati
12
Gai Printemps16
40-0OR:
15/8
T: C H ClinJ: A Abrivard
13
Girello22
40-0OR:
9/2
T: J M BazireJ: N Bazire
14
Go Fast Roc22
40-0OR:
20/1
T: B Le BellerJ: B Le Beller
15
Gaspar D'angis30
40-0OR:
4/1
T: J M BaudouinJ: L Baudouin

Non-Runners

11
Gaspard16
40-0OR: -
T: J P ThomainJ: D Thomain

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gai Printemps (15/8), Gaspar D'angis (4/1), Girello (9/2), Ari Lest (11/2), Gadjo Charentais (10/1), Arden Wise As (14/1), Genie Des Lucas (14/1), Golden Love (16/1), Gaspard (16/1), Gamay De L'iton (18/1), Go Fast Roc (20/1), Aleandro Zs (33/1), Greco Simardiere (40/1), Goliath Atout (50/1), Gibson Du Trio (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
15/8
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
9/2
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
7/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
20/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby