12:50 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020
Noble Dolly (6/4), Danae De Corbery (7/2), Dolce D'ebane (4/1), Diane D'Haufor (6/1), Desiree Des Landes (9/1), Diguedor (10/1), Unar Bi (12/1), Dwelling Heights (16/1), Amalia Cash (20/1), Ny Diamondinthesky (22/1), Deeva Devol (33/1), Hope And Dreams (33/1), Dolly Du Quesne (50/1), Daljemosa (80/1), Diane Du Levant (80/1), Delsa Derangere (100/1)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.