Meetings

12:50 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Rethel - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€23,310.002nd€7,400.003rd€3,700.004th€2,590.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:52:25
1
Unar Bi10
70-0OR:
12/1
T: J EngwerdaJ: R Ebbinge
2
Ny Diamondinthesky32
70-0OR:
22/1
T: B GoopJ: B Goop
3
Diane Du Levant37
70-0OR:
80/1
T: D BethouartJ: J Bruneau
4
Deeva Devol8
70-0OR:
33/1
T: Y DreuxJ: Y Dreux
5
Noble Dolly17
70-0OR:
6/4
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
6
Amalia Cash17
70-0OR:
20/1
T: J WestholmJ: J Westholm
7
Hope And Dreams27
70-0OR:
33/1
T: Oscar BerglundJ: Mme E Leo
8
Delsa Derangere21
70-0OR:
100/1
T: Th ChupinJ: M Fribault
9
Daljemosa21
70-0OR:
80/1
T: B BarassinJ: B Barassin
10
Dolly Du Quesne15
70-0OR:
50/1
T: F SapJ: E Raffin
11
Diguedor15
70-0OR:
10/1
T: C H EcalardJ: M Abrivard
12
Danae De Corbery15
70-0OR:
7/2
T: Y DocquinJ: F Ouvrie
14
Dwelling Heights21
70-0OR:
16/1
T: P H BillardJ: F Nivard
15
Dolce D'ebane15
70-0OR:
4/1
T: Y A BriandJ: D Bonne
16
Desiree Des Landes21
70-0OR:
9/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy

Non-Runners

13
Diane D'Haufor21
70-0OR: -
T: C H BigeonJ: C H J Bigeon

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Noble Dolly (6/4), Danae De Corbery (7/2), Dolce D'ebane (4/1), Diane D'Haufor (6/1), Desiree Des Landes (9/1), Diguedor (10/1), Unar Bi (12/1), Dwelling Heights (16/1), Amalia Cash (20/1), Ny Diamondinthesky (22/1), Deeva Devol (33/1), Hope And Dreams (33/1), Dolly Du Quesne (50/1), Daljemosa (80/1), Diane Du Levant (80/1), Delsa Derangere (100/1)

