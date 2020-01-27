Meetings

23:03 Turf Paradise Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$11,340.002nd$3,600.003rd$1,799.004th$1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:07:43
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Stratton37
88-10OR: 90D
13/2
T: Dan McFarlaneJ: Scott Stevens
3
(3)
Boundary Bay23
58-10OR: 99
9/1
T: Sandi GannJ: Glenn Corbett
4
(4)
Chocolateicecream14
68-10OR: 104D
7/4
T: Patrick FieldsJ: Jorge Bourdieu
5
(5)
Out Of Patience14
98-10OR: 99D
25/1
T: David Van WinkleJ: Chad Lindsay
7
(7)
Christine's Jack36
48-10OR: 83D
50/1
T: Neil KnappJ: Luis Valenzuela (5)
8
(8)
Masked28
58-12OR: 104D
11/8
T: Wade RarickJ: Kassie Guglielmino
9
(9)
Primo Touch37
58-10OR: 94D
13/2
T: Jose SilvaJ: Denny Velazquez

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Beat The Heat16
58-10OR: 98
T: R OwensJ: Scott Stevens
6
(6)
Free My Soul29
48-5OR: 95
T: Jeffrey MetzJ: Jake Samuels

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Masked (11/8), Chocolateicecream (7/4), Beat The Heat (9/2), Primo Touch (13/2), Stratton (13/2), Boundary Bay (9/1), Free My Soul (15/1), Out Of Patience (25/1), Christine's Jack (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
15/8
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
9/2
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
7/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
20/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby