Meetings
21:39 Turf Paradise Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
68-10OR: 97D
4/6
2
(2)
68-10OR: 86D
11/4
4
(4)
48-10OR: 45D
66/1
5
(5)
58-10OR: 80D
16/1
6
(6)
58-10OR: 80D
7/1
7
(7)
58-10OR: 80
7/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Amers12
58-12OR: 82
T: Don SchnellJ: Jorge Bourdieu
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fight To Glory (4/6), Pontificator (11/4), Amers (3/1), Luv Is All U Need (7/1), Shesaheatwave (7/1), Oppenheimer (16/1), Artois Sunset (66/1)
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
