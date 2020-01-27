Meetings
21:11 Turf Paradise Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
58-10OR: 81D
13/8
2
(2)
Hilda22
78-10OR: 80D
40/1
3
(3)
Aceituna12
58-10OR: 66D
12/1
4
(4)
68-10OR: 81D
16/1
5
(5)
48-10OR: 88
6/4
6
(6)
68-10OR: 84D
13/2
7
(7)
68-10OR: 82BFD
13/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Star Sundae (6/4), Indian Bella (13/8), Is It Gold (13/2), Lazzarella (13/2), Aceituna (12/1), Quiet No More (16/1), Hilda (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
