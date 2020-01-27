Meetings

21:11 Turf Paradise Mon 27 January 2020

  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$5,355.002nd$1,700.003rd$850.004th$595.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:14:53
1
(1)
Indian Bella15
58-10OR: 81D
13/8
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Heribert Martinez
2
(2)
Hilda22
78-10OR: 80D
40/1
T: William TourangeauJ: Luis Valenzuela (5)
3
(3)
Aceituna12
58-10OR: 66D
12/1
T: Myron KumkeJ: Chad Lindsay
4
(4)
Quiet No More22
68-10OR: 81D
16/1
T: Cody AxmakerJ: Jorge Bourdieu
5
(5)
Star Sundae15
48-10OR: 88
6/4
T: Jeffrey MetzJ: Scott Stevens
6
(6)
Lazzarella44
68-10OR: 84D
13/2
T: Frank LucarelliJ: Ryan Barber
7
(7)
Is It Gold9
68-10OR: 82BFD
13/2
T: Manuel OrtizJ: Denny Velazquez

Betting

Forecast

Star Sundae (6/4), Indian Bella (13/8), Is It Gold (13/2), Lazzarella (13/2), Aceituna (12/1), Quiet No More (16/1), Hilda (40/1)

