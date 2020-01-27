Meetings
20:41 Turf Paradise Mon 27 January 2020
2
(2)
Satta27
58-12OR: 69D
7/2
3
(3)
48-12OR: 64BF
4/1
4
(4)
48-12OR: 53D
14/1
5
(5)
48-12OR: 57
14/1
6
(6)
48-12OR: 61
5/1
7
(7)
58-12OR: 64D
6/5
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Gee Cee Cee15
48-12OR: 57
T: J DurigonJ: Patrick Canchari
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ficety Lady (6/5), Satta (7/2), Dame Dangerous (4/1), Merittris (5/1), Gee Cee Cee (6/1), Lady In Green (14/1), Morning Press (14/1)
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
