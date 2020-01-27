Meetings

19:40 Turf Paradise Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden
  • 1f 80y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$2,520.002nd$801.003rd$400.004th$281.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:41:49
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Carol Bonita Jd8
38-10OR: 59
18/1
T: Vanessa MarquezJ: Carlos Marquez
2
(2)
Str Monte Carlo22
38-10OR: 65
7/2
T: Kyndra MckinneyJ: Alex Anaya
3
(3)
Rf Gonna Thunder15
38-10OR: 78BF
11/8
T: Eloy NavarroJ: Luis Valenzuela
4
(4)
Chicksfabulouscorona
38-10OR:
16/1
T: Heath LawrenceJ: Jorge Bourdieu
5
(5)
Zooming On By85
38-10OR: 62
5/2
T: Ricardo RamirezJ: Michael Ybarra
6
(6)
Scoochie22
38-10OR: 49
16/1
T: Jesus CasasJ: McKenzie King
7
(7)
Realism43
38-10OR: 43
8/1
T: Jesus CasasJ: Kevin Carbajal

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rf Gonna Thunder (11/8), Zooming On By (5/2), Str Monte Carlo (7/2), Realism (8/1), Chicksfabulouscorona (16/1), Scoochie (16/1), Carol Bonita Jd (18/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
15/8
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
9/2
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
7/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
20/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby