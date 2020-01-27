Meetings
19:15 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020
1
70-0OR:
50/1
2
60-0OR:
9/1
3
60-0OR:
22/1
4
Duroc16
70-0OR:
2/1
5
70-0OR:
8/1
6
90-0OR:
13/2
7
90-0OR:
50/1
8
90-0OR:
25/1
9
80-0OR:
18/1
10
90-0OR:
5/2
11
90-0OR:
6/1
12
80-0OR:
18/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Duroc (2/1), Best Off Rush (5/2), Biche De Riviere (6/1), Best Off De Chenu (13/2), Demoiselle Win (8/1), Elle Limousine (9/1), Caresse Du Cebe (18/1), Caleb D'Acier (18/1), Eunis Du Patural (22/1), Betty Calendes (25/1), Dzongka Du Patural (50/1), Bolero Du Gribout (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed