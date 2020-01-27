Meetings

19:15 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Geraniums - Attele
  • 1m 6f 146y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€3,780.002nd€1,200.003rd€599.004th€420.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:18:02
1
Dzongka Du Patural330
70-0OR:
50/1
T: Ludovic DebaylesJ: L Debayles
2
Elle Limousine168
60-0OR:
9/1
T: A MilletJ: Cl Pasqualini
3
Eunis Du Patural137
60-0OR:
22/1
T: F JulienJ: F Julien
4
Duroc16
70-0OR:
2/1
T: C BatyJ: C Baty
5
Demoiselle Win6
70-0OR:
8/1
T: J H TreichJ: G Solignac
6
Best Off De Chenu154
90-0OR:
13/2
T: J MenandJ: P Divare
7
Bolero Du Gribout12
90-0OR:
50/1
T: F ClozierJ: N Delorme
8
Betty Calendes12
90-0OR:
25/1
T: J P LagenebreJ: J Bouyne
9
Caresse Du Cebe58
80-0OR:
18/1
T: D CannilloJ: D A Langlois
10
Best Off Rush194
90-0OR:
5/2
T: B MarieJ: B Th Marie
11
Biche De Riviere12
90-0OR:
6/1
T: A MilletJ: S Charriaud
12
Caleb D'Acier12
80-0OR:
18/1
T: F ClozierJ: J M Freyssenge

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Duroc (2/1), Best Off Rush (5/2), Biche De Riviere (6/1), Best Off De Chenu (13/2), Demoiselle Win (8/1), Elle Limousine (9/1), Caresse Du Cebe (18/1), Caleb D'Acier (18/1), Eunis Du Patural (22/1), Betty Calendes (25/1), Dzongka Du Patural (50/1), Bolero Du Gribout (50/1)

