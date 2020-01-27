Meetings

18:45 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Oeillets - Monte
  • 1m 3f 122y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€10,080.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€1,120.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:46:01
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
Fabarm16
58-9OR:
12/1
T: Y LacombeJ: M Bailet
3
Diego Delavera18
78-9OR:
11/1
T: Mme F Blot-cariotJ: Mlle J Ohanessian
4
Ecrin D'Azur38
68-9OR:
18/1
T: D CordeauJ: L Lalande
5
Faena De Montceau9
58-13OR:
4/1
T: C GazengelJ: Mlle Ch Louas
6
Fleuron De Neuvy14
58-13OR:
14/1
T: P M ManceauJ: Mlle P Beluze
7
Flocon D'anjou14
58-13OR:
7/4
T: Y HenryJ: Ch Bouteiller
8
Dakota Du Poto16
78-9OR:
28/1
T: J AcheJ: Mlle Ch Schotter
9
Dusty De Beylev6
78-9OR:
33/1
T: M ClaeyssensJ: Mlle L Trebutien
10
Elise De L'isop9
68-9OR:
7/2
T: D LaisisJ: Mlle N Rolly
11
Eole De La Crou9
68-9OR:
9/2
T: R GoncetJ: Mlle L Dargent

Non-Runners

1
Elan De Lexlor146
68-9OR: -
T: Y HurelJ: Non Partant

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Flocon D'anjou (7/4), Elise De L'isop (7/2), Faena De Montceau (4/1), Eole De La Crou (9/2), Diego Delavera (11/1), Fabarm (12/1), Fleuron De Neuvy (14/1), Elan De Lexlor (14/1), Ecrin D'Azur (18/1), Dakota Du Poto (28/1), Dusty De Beylev (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
15/8
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
9/2
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
7/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
20/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby