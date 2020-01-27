Meetings
18:45 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020
2
Fabarm16
58-9OR:
12/1
3
78-9OR:
11/1
4
68-9OR:
18/1
5
58-13OR:
4/1
6
58-13OR:
14/1
7
58-13OR:
7/4
8
78-9OR:
28/1
9
78-9OR:
33/1
10
68-9OR:
7/2
11
68-9OR:
9/2
Non-Runners
1
Elan De Lexlor146
68-9OR: -
T: Y HurelJ: Non Partant
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Flocon D'anjou (7/4), Elise De L'isop (7/2), Faena De Montceau (4/1), Eole De La Crou (9/2), Diego Delavera (11/1), Fabarm (12/1), Fleuron De Neuvy (14/1), Elan De Lexlor (14/1), Ecrin D'Azur (18/1), Dakota Du Poto (28/1), Dusty De Beylev (33/1)
