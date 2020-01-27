Meetings

17:45 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Violettes - Attele
  • 1m 5f 147y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€10,080.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€1,120.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:17:48:28
1
(1)
Eau Pinlandia9
60-0OR:
9/2
T: D CordeauJ: Julian Cordeau
2
(2)
Etole De Banville139
60-0OR:
7/1
T: N VimondJ: Et Clozier
3
(3)
Easy Mesloise14
60-0OR:
5/1
T: P BellocheJ: Mlle L Trebutien
4
(4)
Enfin Grave23
60-0OR:
12/1
T: Y HenryJ: Ch Bouteiller
5
(5)
Enjoy Victory16
60-0OR:
33/1
T: G JeannetonJ: Mlle Ch Schotter
6
(6)
Elliot De Caveland14
60-0OR:
66/1
T: Ph JoubiouxJ: Y Bouisson
7
(7)
Epona D'ourville229
60-0OR:
15/8
T: C H FeyteJ: L Menou
9
(9)
Etoile Tejy19
60-0OR:
12/1
T: J MazouJ: L Beaumont
10
(10)
Escapade Du Layon83
60-0OR:
25/1
T: D LepageJ: Mlle P Beluze
11
(11)
Eastern Rider23
60-0OR:
11/1
T: C H SlimaneJ: L Lalande
12
(12)
Elixir Merite226
60-0OR:
50/1
T: M CriadoJ: Mlle V Moine
13
(13)
Espoir Jaba9
60-0OR:
7/1
T: G MartyJ: M Bailet
14
(14)
Ecrin Du Layon177
60-0OR:
16/1
T: D LepageJ: Mlle Mathilde Lepage
15
(15)
Eclair De Toutvent256
60-0OR:
40/1
T: G MartyJ: Mlle E Privat
16
(16)
Eclipse D'Ourville38
60-0OR:
28/1
T: Charles BouvierJ: R Bouvier

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Elo De Padd14
60-0OR: -
T: F ClozierJ: A Dart

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Epona D'ourville (15/8), Eau Pinlandia (9/2), Easy Mesloise (5/1), Etole De Banville (7/1), Espoir Jaba (7/1), Eastern Rider (11/1), Etoile Tejy (12/1), Enfin Grave (12/1), Ecrin Du Layon (16/1), Elo De Padd (16/1), Escapade Du Layon (25/1), Eclipse D'Ourville (28/1), Enjoy Victory (33/1), Eclair De Toutvent (40/1), Elixir Merite (50/1), Elliot De Caveland (66/1)

