Meetings
16:02 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
40-0OR:
7/1
2
(2)
40-0OR:
11/10
3
(3)
40-0OR:
13/2
4
(4)
40-0OR:
28/1
5
(5)
40-0OR:
28/1
6
(6)
40-0OR:
9/2
7
(7)
40-0OR:
16/1
8
(8)
40-0OR:
20/1
9
(9)
40-0OR:
10/1
10
(10)
40-0OR:
40/1
11
(11)
40-0OR:
25/1
12
(12)
40-0OR:
28/1
13
(13)
40-0OR:
40/1
14
(14)
40-0OR:
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Go (11/10), Guzzy De Vive (9/2), Gracieux Des Loges (13/2), Galant De Carel (7/1), Gilou Maza (10/1), Graal De Fromentel (16/1), Gaucho De Joudes (20/1), Gamin De Nadal (25/1), Gizsmo L'ecossais (28/1), Gabin D'eronville (28/1), Go Fast D'odyssee (28/1), Garifan De Castrou (28/1), Gala D'enfer (40/1), Glamour Stef (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
