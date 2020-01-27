Meetings

16:02 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020

  • Prix D'ajaccio - Attele
  • 1m 2f 151y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:05:58
1
(1)
Galant De Carel14
40-0OR:
7/1
T: P M ManceauJ: P M Manceau
2
(2)
Go
40-0OR:
11/10
T: C H FeyteJ: Ch Feyte
3
(3)
Gracieux Des Loges200
40-0OR:
13/2
T: D LaisisJ: D Laisis
4
(4)
Gizsmo L'ecossais16
40-0OR:
28/1
T: P LebouteillerJ: P Lebouteiller
5
(5)
Garifan De Castrou16
40-0OR:
28/1
T: A BarreJ: A Barre
6
(6)
Guzzy De Vive16
40-0OR:
9/2
T: E PrudhonJ: P Vercruysse
7
(7)
Graal De Fromentel6
40-0OR:
16/1
T: M HanquierJ: F Clozier
8
(8)
Gaucho De Joudes14
40-0OR:
20/1
T: E AudebertJ: E Audebert
9
(9)
Gilou Maza14
40-0OR:
10/1
T: P TerryJ: Cedric Terry
10
(10)
Gala D'enfer
40-0OR:
40/1
T: M CriadoJ: M Criado
11
(11)
Gamin De Nadal
40-0OR:
25/1
T: M GrassetJ: M Grasset
12
(12)
Go Fast D'odyssee
40-0OR:
28/1
T: B MuelJ: B Muel
13
(13)
Glamour Stef14
40-0OR:
40/1
T: P M ManceauJ: Mme E Lepage
14
(14)
Gabin D'eronville14
40-0OR:
28/1
T: P BellocheJ: P Belloche

Betting

Forecast

Go (11/10), Guzzy De Vive (9/2), Gracieux Des Loges (13/2), Galant De Carel (7/1), Gilou Maza (10/1), Graal De Fromentel (16/1), Gaucho De Joudes (20/1), Gamin De Nadal (25/1), Gizsmo L'ecossais (28/1), Gabin D'eronville (28/1), Go Fast D'odyssee (28/1), Garifan De Castrou (28/1), Gala D'enfer (40/1), Glamour Stef (40/1)

