Meetings

15:27 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix D'aignan - Attele
  • 1m 2f 151y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:33:42
1
(1)
Gamine D'Ecroville12
40-0OR:
4/1
T: P TerryJ: Cedric Terry
2
(2)
Gouzonnaise
40-0OR:
7/1
T: A CharlotJ: Ch Feyte
3
(3)
Gold Metisse200
40-0OR:
50/1
T: J AsselieJ: M P Marie
4
(4)
Gipsy De Cossio12
40-0OR:
16/1
T: M x CharlotJ: M X Charlot
5
(5)
Gunhild Loco10
40-0OR:
12/1
T: B MarieJ: B Marie
6
(6)
Geribia Du Parc23
40-0OR:
40/1
T: C GazengelJ: C Gazengel
7
(7)
Guimauve Danover19
40-0OR:
6/5
T: Y HenryJ: P Gesret
8
(8)
Gigi Du Trufier139
40-0OR:
12/1
T: J GuerielJ: M Criado
9
(9)
Grace Sly19
40-0OR:
9/1
T: E PrudhonJ: P Vercruysse
10
(10)
Guardiola150
40-0OR:
66/1
T: J M LourtetJ: J m Lourtet
11
(11)
Genese12
40-0OR:
28/1
T: X DecaudinJ: X Decaudin
12
(12)
Gladys Du Cebe157
40-0OR:
50/1
T: Y HurelJ: X Bonnefoux
13
(13)
Grisette Mesloise16
40-0OR:
13/2
T: P BellocheJ: P Belloche

Betting

Forecast

Guimauve Danover (6/5), Gamine D'Ecroville (4/1), Grisette Mesloise (13/2), Gouzonnaise (7/1), Grace Sly (9/1), Gunhild Loco (12/1), Gigi Du Trufier (12/1), Gipsy De Cossio (16/1), Genese (28/1), Geribia Du Parc (40/1), Gold Metisse (50/1), Gladys Du Cebe (50/1), Guardiola (66/1)

