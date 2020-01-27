Meetings

15:30 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Hairy Dog Brewery Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 1f 152y, Heavy
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:7m 21.55sOff time:15:32:24
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Ask The Weathermanb32
1111-13OR: 117
7/2
T: Jack BarberJ: Ben Jones (5)

Been in quiet form on both starts this season, and this looks a competitive affair on paper. Subsequently now 15lbs below his last winning mark, and he can be overlooked when others are in much better form.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Gleno23
811-8OR: 112
10/3
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Still fairly lightly-raced for an eight-year-old, and he has shown more enthusiasm the last twice. Was up against some in-form rivals last time, & wasn't completely disgraced. This is less competitive, and he is considered when in this sort of form.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Nesterenko13
1111-5OR: 109
18/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

0-10 over fences and has been dropped another 2lbs after being beaten 30-length into third at Doncaster (3m2f; soft) recently. Showed signs of encouragement prior to that in a good race at Haydock (2m5f; soft). That was at a shorter trip though.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Dylanseoghanp7
1111-3OR: 107
8/1
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)

Bounced back to form when bumping into an in-form Loose Chips over C&D last week. Can be a bit inconsistent, and he hasn't won for a while now, but off an unchanged mark he has to feature high on any shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Clondaw Bisto26
911-3OR: 107C
5/1
T: Miss S SmithJ: Mr Z Baker (5)

Shed maiden tag over fences at the seventh time of asking in fine style over a marathon trip at Fakenham (3m5f; good to soft) on New Year's Day. 5lb higher and in a better race so needs to up his game a bit.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Pres32
611-2OR: 106
5/1
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

Had just three starts over fences. Posted a below-par effort when upped in grade slightly last time out at Wincanton (3m1f; heavy). In good form prior to that though, and he is still a young horse. Looks to have place claims back in a class 4.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Bill And Barn21
911-0OR: 104
4/1
T: J W MullinsJ: Nick Scholfield

0-5 over fences but did produce a much-improved effort last time out when second at Chepstow (2m7f; heavy). Only been raised 2lb for that (front three drew 24-length clear of the field). Major player if in similar form off this mark.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gleno (10/3), Ask The Weatherman (7/2), Bill And Barn (4/1), Pres (5/1), Clondaw Bisto (5/1), Dylanseoghan (8/1), Nesterenko (18/1)

Verdict

After he suddenly looked to have turned a corner when posting his best run for quite some time when beaten just over a length at Chepstow at the start of the month, Bill And Barn is greatly respected if able to back that effort up. Also in the shakeup is Gleno who faces a slightly easier task than the one he was handed when not disgraced last time out. However, he remains a maiden over fences (0-5), and is therefore left alone for win purposes. Therefore, a chance is taken on DYLANSEOGHAN who can go one better than the position he filled over C&D last week when second to Loose Chips. He can be hard to predict but will go mighty close if in similar form.
  1. Dylanseoghan
  2. Bill And Barn
  3. Gleno

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
15/8
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
9/2
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
6/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
25/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby