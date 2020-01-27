Verdict

Dylanseoghan Bill And Barn Gleno

After he suddenly looked to have turned a corner when posting his best run for quite some time when beaten just over a length at Chepstow at the start of the month,is greatly respected if able to back that effort up. Also in the shakeup iswho faces a slightly easier task than the one he was handed when not disgraced last time out. However, he remains a maiden over fences (0-5), and is therefore left alone for win purposes. Therefore, a chance is taken onwho can go one better than the position he filled over C&D last week when second to Loose Chips. He can be hard to predict but will go mighty close if in similar form.