15:30 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020
Been in quiet form on both starts this season, and this looks a competitive affair on paper. Subsequently now 15lbs below his last winning mark, and he can be overlooked when others are in much better form.
Still fairly lightly-raced for an eight-year-old, and he has shown more enthusiasm the last twice. Was up against some in-form rivals last time, & wasn't completely disgraced. This is less competitive, and he is considered when in this sort of form.
0-10 over fences and has been dropped another 2lbs after being beaten 30-length into third at Doncaster (3m2f; soft) recently. Showed signs of encouragement prior to that in a good race at Haydock (2m5f; soft). That was at a shorter trip though.
Bounced back to form when bumping into an in-form Loose Chips over C&D last week. Can be a bit inconsistent, and he hasn't won for a while now, but off an unchanged mark he has to feature high on any shortlist.
Shed maiden tag over fences at the seventh time of asking in fine style over a marathon trip at Fakenham (3m5f; good to soft) on New Year's Day. 5lb higher and in a better race so needs to up his game a bit.
Had just three starts over fences. Posted a below-par effort when upped in grade slightly last time out at Wincanton (3m1f; heavy). In good form prior to that though, and he is still a young horse. Looks to have place claims back in a class 4.
0-5 over fences but did produce a much-improved effort last time out when second at Chepstow (2m7f; heavy). Only been raised 2lb for that (front three drew 24-length clear of the field). Major player if in similar form off this mark.
Betting
Forecast
Gleno (10/3), Ask The Weatherman (7/2), Bill And Barn (4/1), Pres (5/1), Clondaw Bisto (5/1), Dylanseoghan (8/1), Nesterenko (18/1)
Verdict
- Dylanseoghan
- Bill And Barn
- Gleno
