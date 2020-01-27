Meetings

15:00 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020

  • Back Yard Coffee Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 3m 217y, Heavy
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£6,238.002nd£1,832.003rd£916.004th£458.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 52.13sOff time:15:01:31
1
Whiskey In The Jar51
811-12OR: 125
13/2
T: Olly MurphyJ: Fergus Gregory (3)

Made return from fairly length absence when failing to cause any threat at Aintree (2m4f; good to soft) last month. Lightly raced sort though, and he could come on markedly from that effort. Stable enjoying decent strike-rate. Market check advised.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Hideaway Vict78
711-7OR: 120BFCWS
10/11
T: A J HoneyballJ: Rex Dingle (3)

Handicap newcomer who is yet to score over hurdles in three starts, but smart form in defeat on each occasion. Yard are currently enjoying an impressive 46% strike-rate, and this looks the weakest assignment he has faced over obstacles.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Vazianip24
611-3OR: 116
4/1
T: R WalfordJ: Stan Sheppard

Moderate strike rate (1-12), and he didn't run as well as his finishing position would suggest when a distant third at Hereford (3m1f; heavy) recently. Claims on the strength of his second here in November, but that was over 2m4f.

Last RunWatch last race
4
The Wicket Chickenb27
811-0OR: 113
9/2
T: N P MulhollandJ: P K Donovan (6)

Backed up her encouraging second over C&D two starts ago when third at Warwick (3m2f; soft) on New Year's Eve. Returned to class three company, and is on her last winning mark so could surprise a few.

Last RunWatch last race
5
The Game Is A Foot32
1310-8OR: 107C
12/1
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller

Continuing to show enthusiasm for the game despite his advancing years. 6lbs below his last winning mark and he is a triple-course winner. However, he has never won over this trip before and looks vulnerable to less-exposed, improving types.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Hideaway Vic (10/11), Vaziani (4/1), The Wicket Chicken (9/2), Whiskey In The Jar (13/2), The Game Is A Foot (12/1)

Verdict

She is unlikely to trouble the leading contenders but The Wicket Chicken has place claims given her consistency of late, which includes a second-placed effort in this grade over C&D two starts ago. Although the manner of the defeat he suffered when making his seasonal reappearance at Aintree was slightly concerning, Whiskey In The Jar looked a potentially smart sort as a novice last season. He is worth sticking with as he drops in grade. The safer option is HIDEAWAY VIC who makes his handicap debut and faces an easier task than he has in novice hurdles recently. He can make a winning transition to this sphere and add to his stable's red-hot vein of form.
  1. Hideaway Vic
  2. Whiskey In The Jar
  3. The Wicket Chicken

Video Replay

