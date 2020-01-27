15:00 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020
Made return from fairly length absence when failing to cause any threat at Aintree (2m4f; good to soft) last month. Lightly raced sort though, and he could come on markedly from that effort. Stable enjoying decent strike-rate. Market check advised.
Handicap newcomer who is yet to score over hurdles in three starts, but smart form in defeat on each occasion. Yard are currently enjoying an impressive 46% strike-rate, and this looks the weakest assignment he has faced over obstacles.
Moderate strike rate (1-12), and he didn't run as well as his finishing position would suggest when a distant third at Hereford (3m1f; heavy) recently. Claims on the strength of his second here in November, but that was over 2m4f.
Backed up her encouraging second over C&D two starts ago when third at Warwick (3m2f; soft) on New Year's Eve. Returned to class three company, and is on her last winning mark so could surprise a few.
Continuing to show enthusiasm for the game despite his advancing years. 6lbs below his last winning mark and he is a triple-course winner. However, he has never won over this trip before and looks vulnerable to less-exposed, improving types.
Betting
Forecast
Hideaway Vic (10/11), Vaziani (4/1), The Wicket Chicken (9/2), Whiskey In The Jar (13/2), The Game Is A Foot (12/1)
Verdict
- Hideaway Vic
- Whiskey In The Jar
- The Wicket Chicken
