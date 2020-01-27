Meetings

21:02 Mahoning Valley Mon 27 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Sloppy
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$6,236.002nd$1,980.003rd$990.004th$693.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:05:26
1
(1)
Chosen Heir201
119-0OR: 59
16/1
T: Jami PooleJ: Erik Barbaran
2
(2)
Mister Europa68
99-0OR: 57D
33/1
T: Richard MarkhamJ: Wilkin Ortiz
3
(3)
Katalox16
69-0OR: 68D
15/8
T: Bart BarnesJ: Fernando Becerra Salazar
4
(4)
Risky Guy14
109-0OR: 71D
9/2
T: Craig SweetingJ: Edgar Paucar
5
(5)
Perpetrator56
79-0OR: 59D
14/1
T: John BrownJ: Sonny Leon
6
(6)
Alycar Flash14
79-0OR: 69BFD
7/2
T: John BrownJ: Luis Perez
7
(7)
Corky's The Name14
79-0OR: 70D
12/1
T: Ivan CalderonJ: Yarmarie Correa (5)
8
(8)
Noble Dave14
69-0OR: 64D
14/1
T: Robin SchusterJ: Noel Vigil
9
(9)
Exceptional City30
69-0OR: 65D
4/1
T: Robert GorhamJ: Christian Pilares
10
(10)
Hierro Colado121
59-0OR: 49
16/1
T: Carlos InirioJ: Hector Jr Rosario
11
(11)
Obsessionsoptimist12
99-0OR: 58D
33/1
T: Glenroy BrownJ: Yuri Yaranga
12
(12)
Sum Song14
89-0OR: 48D
50/1
T: Larry ReedJ: Brian Hollingsworth

Betting

Forecast

Katalox (15/8), Alycar Flash (7/2), Exceptional City (4/1), Risky Guy (9/2), Corky's The Name (12/1), Noble Dave (14/1), Perpetrator (14/1), Hierro Colado (16/1), Chosen Heir (16/1), Mister Europa (33/1), Obsessionsoptimist (33/1), Sum Song (50/1)

