20:33 Mahoning Valley Mon 27 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Sloppy
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$10,522.002nd$3,340.003rd$1,670.004th$1,169.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:35:02
1
(1)
Queen City Kitty23
48-12OR: 43D
9/2
T: Ramon SalcedoJ: Diogdinabi Smith
2
(2)
Treasure Wilburnya30
48-12OR: 53
11/4
T: T HaehnJ: T Houghton
3
(3)
Star Of Pride23
58-12OR: 27D
50/1
T: Ivan VazquezJ: Edgar Paucar
4
(4)
Gift From Mom23
58-12OR: 35D
25/1
T: Ivan VazquezJ: David Haldar
5
(5)
Smartina23
68-12OR: 36D
11/2
T: John BrownJ: Sonny Leon
6
(6)
It Will Happen23
48-12OR: 41D
6/1
T: Larry SmithJ: Gabriel Lagunes
7
(7)
Shake Me Diva23
48-12OR: 36BF
20/1
T: Joseph PooleJ: Erik Barbaran
8
(8)
Gingermysister23
48-12OR: 29D
25/1
T: J BairdJ: Luis Rivera
9
(9)
Edge Of Honor23
68-12OR: 43D
25/1
T: Mary HurleyJ: Hector Jr Rosario
10
(10)
Kaylee's Hope59
58-12OR: 34D
33/1
T: Johanna UrietaJ: Noel Vigil
11
(11)
Pat's Will208
68-12OR: 40D
10/1
T: Julie PappadaJ: Fernando Becerra Salazar
12
(12)
Always Dialed In14
48-12OR: 48D
9/4
T: Donald RadcliffJ: Agustin Bracho

Betting

Forecast

Always Dialed In (9/4), Treasure Wilburnya (11/4), Queen City Kitty (9/2), Smartina (11/2), It Will Happen (6/1), Pat's Will (10/1), Shake Me Diva (20/1), Gingermysister (25/1), Gift From Mom (25/1), Edge Of Honor (25/1), Kaylee's Hope (33/1), Star Of Pride (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

