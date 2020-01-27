Meetings

19:36 Mahoning Valley Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Allowance
  • 1m, Sloppy
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$14,806.002nd$4,700.003rd$2,350.004th$1,645.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:37:14
2
(1)
Bold Chrome26
58-12OR: 89D
5/2
T: Eddie CloustonJ: Jaime Rodriguez
3
(2)
Pioche Gold25
48-12OR: 82D
7/2
T: Michael EvansJ: Sonny Leon
4
(4)
Accoustical30
58-12OR: 85D
7/2
T: Robert ClineJ: Edgar Paucar
5
(5)
Its Yes16
48-12OR: 65D
14/1
T: Matthew YatesJ: Carlos Diaz
6
(6)
I Wanna Win37
48-12OR: 82
18/1
T: James JacksonJ: T Houghton
7
(8)
Oaks Honey26
48-12OR: 79D
12/1
T: Joseph PooleJ: Erik Barbaran
8
(9)
Firsthand Justice9
48-12OR: 83D
6/1
T: Michael EvansJ: Luis Quinones
9
(10)
Iwillpersevere24
48-12OR: 82D
40/1
T: Michael SlagerJ: Alex Gonzalez
10
(7)
Palladium14
48-12OR: 87D
9/2
T: Gary JohnsonJ: Jose Bracho

1
(3)
Last Drop Of Wine12
58-12OR: 85
T: Gary JohnsonJ: Jose Bracho

Forecast

Bold Chrome (5/2), Accoustical (7/2), Pioche Gold (7/2), Last Drop Of Wine (4/1), Palladium (9/2), Firsthand Justice (6/1), Oaks Honey (12/1), Its Yes (14/1), I Wanna Win (18/1), Iwillpersevere (40/1)

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
7/4
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
5/1
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
6/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
25/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby