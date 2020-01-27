Meetings

19:08 Mahoning Valley Mon 27 January 2020

  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1m, Sloppy
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$6,363.002nd$2,020.003rd$1,009.004th$708.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:10:09
1
(1)
Aziforcast9
108-12OR: 52D
33/1
T: Osborne SmithJ: Yuri Yaranga
2
(2)
Kara's Angel23
78-12OR: 69D
15/8
T: Sharon WilsonJ: Luis Quinones
3
(3)
Miss Otis19
78-12OR: 71BFD
5/2
T: Jay BernardiniJ: Erik Barbaran
4
(4)
Rebel Lioness19
98-12OR: 69D
4/1
T: Richard DavisJ: Andres Ulloa
5
(5)
Tormenta De Oro19
88-12OR: 69D
11/2
T: Joseph PooleJ: Sonny Leon
6
(6)
Queena Esther19
78-12OR: 57D
20/1
T: David StJ: Renzo Diaz
7
(7)
Two Step Dancer63
58-12OR: 69D
6/1
T: Jay BernardiniJ: Gerardo Corrales

Betting

Forecast

Kara's Angel (15/8), Miss Otis (5/2), Rebel Lioness (4/1), Tormenta De Oro (11/2), Two Step Dancer (6/1), Velvet Sami (12/1), Queena Esther (20/1), Aziforcast (33/1)

