Meetings
19:08 Mahoning Valley Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
108-12OR: 52D
33/1
2
(2)
78-12OR: 69D
15/8
3
(3)
78-12OR: 71BFD
5/2
4
(4)
98-12OR: 69D
4/1
5
(5)
88-12OR: 69D
11/2
6
(6)
78-12OR: 57D
20/1
7
(7)
58-12OR: 69D
6/1
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Velvet Sami19
68-12OR: 60
T: Guy TauzinJ: Hector Berrios
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Kara's Angel (15/8), Miss Otis (5/2), Rebel Lioness (4/1), Tormenta De Oro (11/2), Two Step Dancer (6/1), Velvet Sami (12/1), Queena Esther (20/1), Aziforcast (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed