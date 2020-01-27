Meetings
18:40 Mahoning Valley Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
49-0OR: 55
15/8
3
(3)
Toms Chuchu109
69-0OR: 56
10/1
4
(4)
49-0OR: 46
6/1
5
(5)
59-0OR: 54
33/1
6
(6)
Judge Parkerb1272
59-0OR: 46
3/1
7
(7)
Coletta30
38-6OR: 63BF
2/1
8
(8)
Perfect Pal120
59-0OR: 73
50/1
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Friendly Wager13
38-6OR: 68
T: Jay BernardiniJ: Alex Gonzalez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Watch This (15/8), Coletta (2/1), Judge Parker (3/1), Friendly Wager (5/1), Cats Valentine (6/1), Toms Chuchu (10/1), A B G Guerrero (33/1), Perfect Pal (50/1)
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
