21:24 Louisiana Downs Mon 27 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 1f 130y, Good
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$4,284.002nd$1,361.003rd$680.004th$476.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:37:23
1
(1)
Gbh Train54
38-12OR: 69BFD
9/4
T: Kenneth WeeksJ: Luciano Duenez
2
(2)
Mswandas Dashingfast22
49-0OR: 72D
10/1
T: Anthony AreyJ: Leonardo Rodriguez
3
(3)
Rawhide Piloto89
59-0OR: 55D
33/1
T: Robert TouchetJ: Mario Trujillo
4
(4)
Flint River Vodka21
38-12OR: 67BF
8/1
T: Kenneth RobertsJ: Donald Watson
5
(5)
Toast To Piper23
49-0OR: 59
33/1
T: Pedro LopezJ: Pedro Espinosa
6
(6)
Jrs Fantasy Princess22
38-12OR: 73
5/1
T: Arlene LawsJ: John Hamilton
8
(8)
Raineys Game21
59-0OR: 55D
40/1
T: Ray MayoJ: Bobby Ransom
9
(9)
Bold Blue Ruler59
49-0OR: 73BFD
11/10
T: Olegario OrtizJ: Heriberto Aguilar Orozco

7
(7)
Sizzlin Loose22
59-0OR: 53
T: Olegario OrtizJ: Ricardo Jr Hernandez

Bold Blue Ruler (11/10), Gbh Train (9/4), Jrs Fantasy Princess (5/1), Flint River Vodka (8/1), Mswandas Dashingfast (10/1), Sizzlin Loose (12/1), Toast To Piper (33/1), Rawhide Piloto (33/1), Raineys Game (40/1)

