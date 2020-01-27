Meetings

21:00 Louisiana Downs Mon 27 January 2020

  • Race 6 - Optional Claiming
  • 1f 30y, Good
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$4,284.002nd$1,361.003rd$680.004th$476.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:11:04
1
(1)
Jettin Miss Dee68
38-12OR: 79D
11/4
T: Lanny KeithJ: Antonio Alberto
2
(2)
Papi Chulo Jm21
79-0OR: 72D
11/2
T: Janessa MunizJ: Ubaldo Luna
3
(3)
The Pyc Allurist Aw94
69-0OR: 47D
20/1
T: Cody McdanielJ: Jose Olivo
4
(4)
Ajs Corona Chick22
49-0OR: 79D
9/4
T: Trey EllisJ: Bobby Ransom
5
(5)
Sweetened Effort450
79-0OR: 74D
10/1
T: Arlene LawsJ: Luciano Duenez
6
(6)
Escandalo52
38-12OR: 80D
9/4
T: Jose CarrizalesJ: Ricardo Jr Hernandez

Escandalo (9/4), Ajs Corona Chick (9/4), Jettin Miss Dee (11/4), Papi Chulo Jm (11/2), Sweetened Effort (10/1), The Pyc Allurist Aw (20/1)

