Meetings

20:36 Louisiana Downs Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Claiming
  • 110y, Good
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$2,079.002nd$660.003rd$330.004th$231.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:45:43
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Chavels Celeberty75
38-12OR: 28
33/1
T: Joe ChapaJ: Juan Garcia
3
(3)
Tld Easy Effort23
79-0OR: 54
2/1
T: John FoxJ: Ubaldo Luna
4
(4)
Missoneeyeworrior
59-0OR:
16/1
T: Samuel DominicJ: Deamonte Chatman
5
(5)
Srf Stash A Lil Cash20
59-0OR: 50
10/1
T: Robi MecheJ: Bryan Candanosa
6
(6)
First Stoli Jumpin54
38-12OR: 94
25/1
T: Santiago RiojasJ: Bobby Ransom
7
(7)
Flashy Sixes331
38-12OR: 55
10/1
T: Eduardo MoralesJ: Heriberto Aguilar Orozco
8
(8)
Tf Sheza Toasted Tlc16
38-12OR: 62
6/4
T: Lanny KeithJ: Rolando Pina
9
(9)
Ccfunatthirteen52
79-0OR: 51
5/1
T: N SanchezJ: Ricardo Jr Hernandez
10
(10)
Evies First Dash23
49-0OR: 43
16/1
T: Janessa MunizJ: Juan Garcia Jr

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Msg Make Us Proud157
49-0OR: 56
T: Orlando OrozcoJ: Luciano Duenez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tf Sheza Toasted Tlc (6/4), Tld Easy Effort (2/1), Ccfunatthirteen (5/1), Msg Make Us Proud (8/1), Srf Stash A Lil Cash (10/1), Flashy Sixes (10/1), Evies First Dash (16/1), Missoneeyeworrior (16/1), First Stoli Jumpin (25/1), Chavels Celeberty (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
7/4
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
5/1
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
6/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
25/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby