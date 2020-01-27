Meetings

20:12 Louisiana Downs Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1f 80y, Good
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$2,205.002nd$700.003rd$350.004th$245.00
  • Surface: Dirt
3
(3)
Hez Fast Yall22
49-0OR: 73BFD
7/2
T: Benjamin WilbanksJ: Rolando Pina
4
(4)
Tdz Royal Dynasty22
49-0OR: 77D
6/5
T: Kenneth RobertsJ: Noe Castaneda
5
(5)
Romantic Hispanic21
49-0OR: 68D
5/1
T: Jose BarronJ: Leonardo Rodriguez
6
(6)
Jls Carter Jo21
38-12OR: 64D
4/1
T: Rosendo ValdezJ: John Hamilton
7
(7)
Shes A Rogue One22
38-12OR: 68D
8/1
T: Robi MecheJ: Bryan Candanosa

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Pm Zuppardo13
59-0OR: 60
T: Benjamin WilbanksJ: Antonio Alberto
2
(2)
Carry On Curl45
59-0OR: 59
T: Kenneth WeeksJ: Luciano Duenez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tdz Royal Dynasty (6/5), Hez Fast Yall (7/2), Jls Carter Jo (4/1), Romantic Hispanic (5/1), Shes A Rogue One (8/1), Pm Zuppardo (12/1), Carry On Curl (15/1)

