19:48 Louisiana Downs Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
38-12OR: 64
5/2
2
(2)
38-12OR: 53
7/1
3
(3)
38-12OR: 66BF
11/8
4
(4)
38-12OR: 56
12/1
5
(5)
38-12OR:
12/1
6
(6)
38-12OR: 29
4/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
Rf Miss Dashin Duck (11/8), Rc Beautiful Game (5/2), Ajs Fast Streak (4/1), El Barbarino (7/1), Ttt Copa De Oro (12/1), Blondies Leaving You (12/1)
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
