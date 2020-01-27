Meetings
19:24 Louisiana Downs Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
79-0OR: 64D
7/2
2
(2)
89-0OR: 58D
12/1
3
(3)
99-0OR: 75BFD
7/4
4
(4)
59-0OR: 51
12/1
5
(5)
59-0OR: 63BFD
13/8
7
(7)
79-0OR: 55D
18/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Look To Monte Cristo54
79-0OR: 75
T: Benjamin WilbanksJ: Bryan Candanosa
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bt Patriot (13/8), Thisbugsforyou T (7/4), Look To Monte Cristo (2/1), Hot Hand Man (7/2), Adios Amigas (12/1), Jt Ima Streakin (12/1), Mighty Lil Justin (18/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
