15:15 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020
Top-class handicap chaser (2018 Rehearsal/Rowland Meyrick winner); faced a stiff task off top-weight when bidding to defend his Wetherby crown on Boxing Day (third); this spin over hurdles will keep him ticking over for Cheltenham & Aintree.
Beaten 14½L (third) by West To The Bridge on his return to the smaller obstacles at Wetherby (2m3½f, soft) 16 days ago; runner-up off this mark (131) over fences at Newcastle previously; others more progressive.
Oscar gelding (cost £70,000); progressive in three starts over hurdles for Donald McCain - just run out of the main prize by the promising Flinck at Haydock (2m3f, soft) four weeks ago; certainly noteworthy at the very least.
Somewhat of a flag-bearer for Richard Gilbert and Jason Campbell in recent times; 3lb higher than when beating Informateur by ½L at Haydock (2m3f, soft) in December; has won here previously over fences.
Brought his Kelso record to 2-2 when keeping on strongly to hold Ahead Of The Curve at a safe distance four weeks ago (2m6½f, soft); a subsequent 3lb rise is far from punitive; live contender despite the drop back in trip.
Useful earlier in his career (bumpers/novice hurdles); landed some good bets on his return to the track at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago - beating the patiently ridden Bulls Head by 14L; 9lb higher over a new trip (stamina in pedigree).
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Mahlervous
|6
|11-0
|10/11
|T: W GreatrexJ: S Bowen
Betting
Forecast
The Con Man (11/10), Mcgowan's Pass (9/2), Lake View Lad (5/1), Newtown Boy (15/2), Bialco (10/1), River Frost (16/1)
Verdict
- Mcgowan's Pass
- The Con Man
- Bialco
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.