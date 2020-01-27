Meetings

15:15 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020

  • William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)
  • 2m 4f 189y, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£12,512.002nd£3,696.003rd£1,848.004th£924.005th£462.006th£232.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 23.7sOff time:15:21:18
1
Lake View Lad32
1011-12OR: 149D
5/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Henry Brooke

Top-class handicap chaser (2018 Rehearsal/Rowland Meyrick winner); faced a stiff task off top-weight when bidding to defend his Wetherby crown on Boxing Day (third); this spin over hurdles will keep him ticking over for Cheltenham & Aintree.

Last RunWatch last race
2
River Frost16
810-8OR: 131D
16/1
T: B HaslamJ: R P McLernon

Beaten 14½L (third) by West To The Bridge on his return to the smaller obstacles at Wetherby (2m3½f, soft) 16 days ago; runner-up off this mark (131) over fences at Newcastle previously; others more progressive.

Last RunWatch last race
3
The Con Man28
710-5OR: 128BF
11/10
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

Oscar gelding (cost £70,000); progressive in three starts over hurdles for Donald McCain - just run out of the main prize by the promising Flinck at Haydock (2m3f, soft) four weeks ago; certainly noteworthy at the very least.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Newtown Boyt26
710-5OR: 128C
15/2
T: K DalgleishJ: Craig Nichol

Somewhat of a flag-bearer for Richard Gilbert and Jason Campbell in recent times; 3lb higher than when beating Informateur by ½L at Haydock (2m3f, soft) in December; has won here previously over fences.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Bialcot29
910-5OR: 128C
10/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: S Mulqueen (3)

Brought his Kelso record to 2-2 when keeping on strongly to hold Ahead Of The Curve at a safe distance four weeks ago (2m6½f, soft); a subsequent 3lb rise is far from punitive; live contender despite the drop back in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Mcgowan's Pass21
910-2OR: 125
9/2
T: A M ThomsonJ: Sean Quinlan

Useful earlier in his career (bumpers/novice hurdles); landed some good bets on his return to the track at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago - beating the patiently ridden Bulls Head by 14L; 9lb higher over a new trip (stamina in pedigree).

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Mahlervous611-010/11
T: W GreatrexJ: S Bowen

Betting

Forecast

The Con Man (11/10), Mcgowan's Pass (9/2), Lake View Lad (5/1), Newtown Boy (15/2), Bialco (10/1), River Frost (16/1)

Verdict

A smashing contest featuring an array of progressive horses, in addition to the top-class handicap chaser Lake View Lad (has late-season targets at Cheltenham and Aintree). Bialco is 2-2 over hurdles at Kelso and must be considered as a major player despite dropping back in trip, while it's impossible to knock anything that the lightly-raced The Con Man has achieved under rules since joining Donald McCain for £70,000. However, as a half-brother to the 3m2f hunter chaser Digg Whitaker, the talented nine-year-old MCGOWAN'S PASS can silence any stamina doubters, swiftly doubling-up his smooth and taking success at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago.
  1. Mcgowan's Pass
  2. The Con Man
  3. Bialco

Video Replay

