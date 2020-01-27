14:45 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020
Maiden over fences under rules (0-9) and largely disappointing so far this season; 1lb lower than when finishing 5L second to Mrs Vonn over C&D (good to soft) in April 2019; needs to bounce back to form.
In front when unseating his rider at the second last at Newcastle (2m7½f, heavy) in November, but generally unconvincing from an overall form perspective (0-13; 0-4 for his current trainer); opposed.
Versatile (fences or hurdles); was completing the hat-trick when a ready 9½L winner at Ayr (3m, soft); it would take a very brave form analyst to state that the drop in trip (& 12lb weights rise) will bring an end to his productive spell.
Cost £70,000 in May 2016 (Belclare point winner); has shown only glimmers of ability for Donald McCain; off the track for 326 days since making his rules chasing debut at Carlisle (2m5f, heavy).
Close third to stablemate Benny's Secret on chasing debut at Musselburgh (2m4½f, good to soft), but unfortunately for connections hasn't kicked on positively since; 0-14 career.
Her form figures over fences at Hexham (2m-2m4f) during the spring of 2019 read 312; finished third to the progressive Sheneededtherun (won twice since) at Newcastle (2m7½f, heavy) in November; is considered to be the main danger to Skyhill.
Broke the maiden at the 19th time of asking (11th start over fences) when winning at Hexham (3m, heavy) in December; weakened quickly (beaten 23L) after racing prominently here (2m7½f) a fortnight ago.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Skyhill (15/8), Westend Theatre (5/2), The Road Home (6/1), Eagle Ridge (17/2), Kitty Fisher (9/1), Road Warrior (12/1), Thomas Do (16/1)
Verdict
- Skyhill
- Kitty Fisher
- The Road Home
