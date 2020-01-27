Verdict

Skyhill Kitty Fisher The Road Home

bumped into the thriving Sheneededtherun on return from a five-month absence at Newcastle in November, while Lucinda Russell'sneeds to leave her more recent form behind in order to play a significant role. However, there's been no stopping the versatilein recent weeks and months. Having readily completed the hat-trick in testing conditions at Ayr (3m) it would take a brave form analyst to state that the winning run is about to come to an abrupt end. Despite a 12lb weights rise he's still rated sub-100, so Alison Hamilton's fast-improving seven-year-old is strongly fancied to make it 3-4 over fences.