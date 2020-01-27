Meetings

14:45 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020

  • 2m 5f 133y, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 56.1sOff time:14:48:32
1
The Road Homep,t49
811-12OR: 102
6/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: T Scudamore

Maiden over fences under rules (0-9) and largely disappointing so far this season; 1lb lower than when finishing 5L second to Mrs Vonn over C&D (good to soft) in April 2019; needs to bounce back to form.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Road Warriorp,t17
611-12OR: 102
12/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: K Yeoman (7)

In front when unseating his rider at the second last at Newcastle (2m7½f, heavy) in November, but generally unconvincing from an overall form perspective (0-13; 0-4 for his current trainer); opposed.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Skyhillh,t25
711-8OR: 98C
15/8
T: Mrs A C HamiltonJ: Jamie Hamilton

Versatile (fences or hurdles); was completing the hat-trick when a ready 9½L winner at Ayr (3m, soft); it would take a very brave form analyst to state that the drop in trip (& 12lb weights rise) will bring an end to his productive spell.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Thomas Dot326
911-1OR: 91
16/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Henry Brooke

Cost £70,000 in May 2016 (Belclare point winner); has shown only glimmers of ability for Donald McCain; off the track for 326 days since making his rules chasing debut at Carlisle (2m5f, heavy).

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Eagle Ridge24
910-13OR: 89
17/2
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Close third to stablemate Benny's Secret on chasing debut at Musselburgh (2m4½f, good to soft), but unfortunately for connections hasn't kicked on positively since; 0-14 career.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Kitty Fisher73
1010-7OR: 83
9/1
T: Miss S E ForsterJ: Thomas Willmott (5)

Her form figures over fences at Hexham (2m-2m4f) during the spring of 2019 read 312; finished third to the progressive Sheneededtherun (won twice since) at Newcastle (2m7½f, heavy) in November; is considered to be the main danger to Skyhill.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Westend Theatre15
1110-2OR: 78
5/2
T: Mrs J WaltonJ: Ross Chapman

Broke the maiden at the 19th time of asking (11th start over fences) when winning at Hexham (3m, heavy) in December; weakened quickly (beaten 23L) after racing prominently here (2m7½f) a fortnight ago.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Skyhill (15/8), Westend Theatre (5/2), The Road Home (6/1), Eagle Ridge (17/2), Kitty Fisher (9/1), Road Warrior (12/1), Thomas Do (16/1)

Verdict

Kitty Fisher bumped into the thriving Sheneededtherun on return from a five-month absence at Newcastle in November, while Lucinda Russell's The Road Home needs to leave her more recent form behind in order to play a significant role. However, there's been no stopping the versatile SKYHILL in recent weeks and months. Having readily completed the hat-trick in testing conditions at Ayr (3m) it would take a brave form analyst to state that the winning run is about to come to an abrupt end. Despite a 12lb weights rise he's still rated sub-100, so Alison Hamilton's fast-improving seven-year-old is strongly fancied to make it 3-4 over fences.
  1. Skyhill
  2. Kitty Fisher
  3. The Road Home

Video Replay

