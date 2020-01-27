14:15 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020
Multiple bumper/hurdles winner (6-12); fenced moderately when finishing last of seven on chasing debut at Carlisle (2m3f, good to soft) six weeks ago; cheekpieces are now applied.
Scored for the second time over fences at Catterick (1m7½f, good to soft) on his penultimate start when beating Fort De L'Ocean by ¾L; no obvious excuses for a poor run back there on New Year's Day.
Dropped back in trip (to 2m) when getting off the mark over fences at the eighth attempt at Ayr (heavy) three weeks ago; looks to be fairly treated with a 5lb weights rise; fingers crossed his jumping holds up again.
Struggling from halfway and was eventually pulled-up on seasonal reappearance over C&D (heavy) in November; better than bare performance (is game and genuine) but sits plenty high enough in the handicap at present.
Posted a promising comeback run (third) over hurdles at Hexham (2m4f, heavy) in December; led close home when beating Middlebrow by 1¾L over fences (off this mark) at Musselburgh (2m1f. good to soft) in March 2018; stablemate of Timesawaiting.
With Dan Skelton when making all to win a Market Rasen maiden hurdle (2m7f, good) in June 2019; in the process of running a fair race when falling four out on chasing debut at Ayr (2m4½f); pulled-up over hurdles since.
Seven-race maiden with unappealing recent form figures (POP); 4lb lower than when making his rules chasing debut at Musselburgh (2m4½f) 24 days ago; cheekpieces are now added to tongue-tie; stablemate of Celtic Flames.
Consistent throughout the duration of 2019 (without winning) and has made the frame on all three starts over fences; lost little in defeat (staying on second) to the subsequent Newcastle scorer Dunly at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago; blinkers on.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Monsieur Co
|6
|11-12
|11/4
|T: K DalgleishJ: B S Hughes
Betting
Forecast
Lastin' Memories (15/8), Manetti (4/1), Empire De Maulde (11/2), Reverant Cust (13/2), Celtic Flames (15/2), Article Fifty (16/1), Halcyon Days (18/1), Timesawaiting (25/1)
Verdict
- Lastin' Memories
- Manetti
- Celtic Flames
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.