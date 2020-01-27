Meetings

14:15 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020

  • racingtv.com/freetrial Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 1f 14y, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 31.6sOff time:14:20:30
1
Empire De Mauldep141
611-12OR: 118D
11/2
T: J EwartJ: B S Hughes

Multiple bumper/hurdles winner (6-12); fenced moderately when finishing last of seven on chasing debut at Carlisle (2m3f, good to soft) six weeks ago; cheekpieces are now applied.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Reverant Custt26
911-10OR: 116
13/2
T: P AtkinsonJ: Henry Brooke

Scored for the second time over fences at Catterick (1m7½f, good to soft) on his penultimate start when beating Fort De L'Ocean by ¾L; no obvious excuses for a poor run back there on New Year's Day.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Manetti21
811-7OR: 113D
4/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Dropped back in trip (to 2m) when getting off the mark over fences at the eighth attempt at Ayr (heavy) three weeks ago; looks to be fairly treated with a 5lb weights rise; fingers crossed his jumping holds up again.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Halcyon Daysp79
1111-7OR: 113
18/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: C O'Farrell

Struggling from halfway and was eventually pulled-up on seasonal reappearance over C&D (heavy) in November; better than bare performance (is game and genuine) but sits plenty high enough in the handicap at present.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Celtic Flamesp23
1011-3OR: 109D
15/2
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: D R Fox

Posted a promising comeback run (third) over hurdles at Hexham (2m4f, heavy) in December; led close home when beating Middlebrow by 1¾L over fences (off this mark) at Musselburgh (2m1f. good to soft) in March 2018; stablemate of Timesawaiting.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Article Fiftyt51
711-1OR: 107
16/1
T: G BewleyJ: Jonathon Bewley (3)

With Dan Skelton when making all to win a Market Rasen maiden hurdle (2m7f, good) in June 2019; in the process of running a fair race when falling four out on chasing debut at Ayr (2m4½f); pulled-up over hurdles since.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Timesawaitingp1,t24
710-2OR: 94
25/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: S Mulqueen (3)

Seven-race maiden with unappealing recent form figures (POP); 4lb lower than when making his rules chasing debut at Musselburgh (2m4½f) 24 days ago; cheekpieces are now added to tongue-tie; stablemate of Celtic Flames.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Lastin' Memoriesb121
810-0OR: 92BF
15/8
T: Miss S E ForsterJ: Jamie Hamilton

Consistent throughout the duration of 2019 (without winning) and has made the frame on all three starts over fences; lost little in defeat (staying on second) to the subsequent Newcastle scorer Dunly at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago; blinkers on.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Monsieur Co611-1211/4
T: K DalgleishJ: B S Hughes

Betting

Forecast

Lastin' Memories (15/8), Manetti (4/1), Empire De Maulde (11/2), Reverant Cust (13/2), Celtic Flames (15/2), Article Fifty (16/1), Halcyon Days (18/1), Timesawaiting (25/1)

Verdict

Manetti finally got his act together over fences when winning with a fair bit in hand at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago, and a subsequent 5lb rise in the weights can be considered lenient. However, with the fences coming up thick and fast at this much sharper track he'll need to be on his mettle throughout or risk being undone by his achilles heel (fencing). Therefore, we'll cautiously elect to side with the consistent LASTIN' MEMORIES. Runner-up to the recent Newcastle scorer Dunly on his third start over fences at Ayr, his connections seek an extra edge with newly-applied blinkers (nothing wrong with his temperament whatsoever).
  1. Lastin' Memories
  2. Manetti
  3. Celtic Flames

Video Replay

