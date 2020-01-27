Verdict

Lastin' Memories Manetti Celtic Flames

finally got his act together over fences when winning with a fair bit in hand at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago, and a subsequent 5lb rise in the weights can be considered lenient. However, with the fences coming up thick and fast at this much sharper track he'll need to be on his mettle throughout or risk being undone by his achilles heel (fencing). Therefore, we'll cautiously elect to side with the consistent. Runner-up to the recent Newcastle scorer Dunly on his third start over fences at Ayr, his connections seek an extra edge with newly-applied blinkers (nothing wrong with his temperament whatsoever).