Verdict

Uptown Harry Kalaharry Total Assets

A tricky looking handicap hurdle for the stayers with the course-specialistreverting back to smaller obstacles following some fair efforts in defeat over fences (at marathon trips). With a number of her rivals certainly capable, albeit a shade frustrating (etc) she would make appeal from a consistency perspective. However, at more rewarding odds it's possibly worth chancing that the lightly raced, yet improving six-year-oldcan cope with both the step up in trip and grade and make his presence felt from an early stage (front-runs).