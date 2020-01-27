13:45 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020
- Racing To Work Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
- 3m 1f 170y, Soft (Heavy in places)
- 7 Runners
- Winner£6,563.002nd£1,927.003rd£964.004th£482.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Failed to shine at Ayr (2m5½f, soft) earlier this month and probably better judged on his previous Carlisle win (3m1f, soft); was placed off this mark here (2m) in April 2018; most likely in with a shout for the minor honours.
Returned from his summer break to score for the second time for Olly Murphy (Chepstow 2m7½f, soft); wasn't ever travelling when tackling stronger opponents (Class 2) back there over the festive period; on a stiff looking handicap mark?
Absent since finishing third (beaten just under 6L) to Django Django at Haydock (3m½f, good) in April 2019; left Nicky Henderson for £10,000 in August 2019; debuts for the Cartmel handler James Moffatt; best watched.
Lightly raced; back to peak form when making all for a determined 9L win here (2m6½f, soft) four weeks ago; sits 5lb higher in a better race (Class 3); fair chance with proven course form often counting for plenty at this sharp track.
Formerly with Ruth Jefferson; struck at the second attempt for Nick Alexander at Hexham (2m7½f, soft) in November before disappointing at Wetherby; 5lb above that 'winning' mark; freshened up by a 72-day break from the track?
Kept on strongly for pressure when beating a pair of subsequent winners (Haul Us In and Teescomponentstrig) at Ayr (3m½f, soft) 25 days ago; a subsequent 6lb weights rise means a career high mark of 113; further rainfall would boost his chances.
Adores Kelso (four-time course winner); mainly campaigned over marathon trips (fences) so far this season; same mark as when finishing 6½L third to Court Baloo and the recent Sedgefield scorer Hastrubal (Kalaharry fourth) over C&D in November.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Landecker
|11
|10-9
|9/2
|T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander
Betting
Forecast
Uptown Harry (15/8), Kalaharry (5/2), Perfect Man (9/2), Total Assets (6/1), Taxmeifyoucan (12/1), No Hiding Place (33/1), Ryedale Racer (33/1)
Verdict
- Uptown Harry
- Kalaharry
- Total Assets
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.