Meetings

13:45 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Racing To Work Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 3m 1f 170y, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£6,563.002nd£1,927.003rd£964.004th£482.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:7m 4.1sOff time:13:47:11
1
Taxmeifyoucanp25
611-12OR: 130C
12/1
T: K DalgleishJ: Craig Nichol

Failed to shine at Ayr (2m5½f, soft) earlier this month and probably better judged on his previous Carlisle win (3m1f, soft); was placed off this mark here (2m) in April 2018; most likely in with a shout for the minor honours.

2
Perfect Manp,t31
911-11OR: 129
9/2
T: Olly MurphyJ: Aidan Coleman

Returned from his summer break to score for the second time for Olly Murphy (Chepstow 2m7½f, soft); wasn't ever travelling when tackling stronger opponents (Class 2) back there over the festive period; on a stiff looking handicap mark?

Insights

3
No Hiding Placep282
711-8OR: 126
33/1
T: James MoffattJ: Charlotte Jones (7)

Absent since finishing third (beaten just under 6L) to Django Django at Haydock (3m½f, good) in April 2019; left Nicky Henderson for £10,000 in August 2019; debuts for the Cartmel handler James Moffatt; best watched.

4
Uptown Harry29
611-5OR: 123C
15/8
T: Mrs J WaltonJ: Ross Chapman

Lightly raced; back to peak form when making all for a determined 9L win here (2m6½f, soft) four weeks ago; sits 5lb higher in a better race (Class 3); fair chance with proven course form often counting for plenty at this sharp track.

5
Ryedale Racer72
911-5OR: 123
33/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Grant Cockburn (3)

Formerly with Ruth Jefferson; struck at the second attempt for Nick Alexander at Hexham (2m7½f, soft) in November before disappointing at Wetherby; 5lb above that 'winning' mark; freshened up by a 72-day break from the track?

6
Kalaharry25
810-9OR: 113
5/2
T: A C WhillansJ: Callum Bewley

Kept on strongly for pressure when beating a pair of subsequent winners (Haul Us In and Teescomponentstrig) at Ayr (3m½f, soft) 25 days ago; a subsequent 6lb weights rise means a career high mark of 113; further rainfall would boost his chances.

7
Total Assetsp29
1210-7OR: 111CD
6/1
T: S WaughJ: B S Hughes

Adores Kelso (four-time course winner); mainly campaigned over marathon trips (fences) so far this season; same mark as when finishing 6½L third to Court Baloo and the recent Sedgefield scorer Hastrubal (Kalaharry fourth) over C&D in November.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Landecker1110-99/2
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Betting

Forecast

Uptown Harry (15/8), Kalaharry (5/2), Perfect Man (9/2), Total Assets (6/1), Taxmeifyoucan (12/1), No Hiding Place (33/1), Ryedale Racer (33/1)

Verdict

A tricky looking handicap hurdle for the stayers with the course-specialist Total Assets reverting back to smaller obstacles following some fair efforts in defeat over fences (at marathon trips). With a number of her rivals certainly capable, albeit a shade frustrating (Taxmeifyoucan, Ryedale Racer etc) she would make appeal from a consistency perspective. However, at more rewarding odds it's possibly worth chancing that the lightly raced, yet improving six-year-old UPTOWN HARRY can cope with both the step up in trip and grade and make his presence felt from an early stage (front-runs).
  1. Uptown Harry
  2. Kalaharry
  3. Total Assets
