Meetings
12:10 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020
1
(10)
59-6OR:
66/1
2
(6)
Pinch Potb124
49-2OR:
9/1
3
(8)
Hallelujahb28
49-2OR:
14/1
4
(2)
First Knightb28
49-2OR:
7/1
5
(5)
49-2OR:
14/1
7
(1)
Blazing Paceb141
49-2OR:
11/2
8
(3)
Billi Annb10
58-13OR:
80/1
9
(4)
48-8OR: BF
8/13
10
(9)
48-8OR:
8/1
Non-Runners
6
(7)
Ocean Master5
49-2OR: -
T: Juan NelJ: Teaque Gould
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ascending Heights (8/13), Blazing Pace (11/2), First Knight (7/1), Fairyland (8/1), Pinch Pot (9/1), Hallelujah (14/1), Masteroftheparty (14/1), Ocean Master (20/1), Prince In Action (66/1), Billi Ann (80/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
