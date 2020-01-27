Meetings

12:10 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020

  • Play Soccer 6, 10 And 13 Maiden Plate
  • 1m 1f 98y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • WinnerR34,808.002ndR12,000.003rdR6,009.004thR3,004.005thR1,209.006thR605.007thR605.008thR605.009thR605.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:10:48
1
(10)
Prince In Actionb10
59-6OR:
66/1
T: Des J McLachlanJ: Julius Mphanya (6)
2
(6)
Pinch Potb124
49-2OR:
9/1
T: Grant PaddockJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
3
(8)
Hallelujahb28
49-2OR:
14/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: M J Byleveld
4
(2)
First Knightb28
49-2OR:
7/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
5
(5)
Masteroftheparty38
49-2OR:
14/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
7
(1)
Blazing Paceb141
49-2OR:
11/2
T: Sharon KotzenJ: C Maujean
8
(3)
Billi Annb10
58-13OR:
80/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn
9
(4)
Ascending Heightsb10
48-8OR: BF
8/13
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
10
(9)
Fairyland10
48-8OR:
8/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Denis Schwarz

Non-Runners

6
(7)
Ocean Master5
49-2OR: -
T: Juan NelJ: Teaque Gould

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ascending Heights (8/13), Blazing Pace (11/2), First Knight (7/1), Fairyland (8/1), Pinch Pot (9/1), Hallelujah (14/1), Masteroftheparty (14/1), Ocean Master (20/1), Prince In Action (66/1), Billi Ann (80/1)

