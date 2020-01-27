Meetings

10:40 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020

  • itsarush.co.za Welcomes You Maiden Plate (F & M)
  • 4f 214y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • WinnerR34,808.002ndR12,000.003rdR6,009.004thR3,004.005thR1,209.006thR605.007thR605.008thR605.009thR605.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Winning time:-Off time:10:41:24
1
(2)
Ciderb5
49-6OR:
8/1
T: Hekkie StrydomJ: Charles Ndlovu
2
(8)
Hollywood Thunderb28
49-6OR:
8/11
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
4
(1)
Bridesmaid Bluesb130
49-6OR:
10/3
T: Grant PaddockJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
5
(7)
Hallo Rosieb28
59-6OR:
8/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: C Maujean
6
(10)
Queen Nitocrisb5
59-6OR:
28/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Shannon Devoy
7
(4)
Stavros Christos5
79-6OR:
50/1
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Denis Schwarz
8
(6)
Hupernikao
49-6OR:
33/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Donald Bogaleboile
9
(9)
Scent Of A Dream51
49-6OR:
6/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
10
(5)
Visual Artb13
49-6OR:
66/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn

3
(3)
Natural Jade3
59-6OR: -
T: Juan NelJ: M J Byleveld

Forecast

Hollywood Thunder (8/11), Bridesmaid Blues (10/3), Scent Of A Dream (6/1), Cider (8/1), Hallo Rosie (8/1), Natural Jade (16/1), Queen Nitocris (28/1), Hupernikao (33/1), Stavros Christos (50/1), Visual Art (66/1)

