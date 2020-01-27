Meetings
10:40 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020
1
(2)
Ciderb5
49-6OR:
8/1
2
(8)
49-6OR:
8/11
4
(1)
Bridesmaid Bluesb130
49-6OR:
10/3
5
(7)
Hallo Rosieb28
59-6OR:
8/1
6
(10)
59-6OR:
28/1
7
(4)
79-6OR:
50/1
8
(6)
49-6OR:
33/1
9
(9)
49-6OR:
6/1
10
(5)
Visual Artb13
49-6OR:
66/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Natural Jade3
59-6OR: -
T: Juan NelJ: M J Byleveld
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hollywood Thunder (8/11), Bridesmaid Blues (10/3), Scent Of A Dream (6/1), Cider (8/1), Hallo Rosie (8/1), Natural Jade (16/1), Queen Nitocris (28/1), Hupernikao (33/1), Stavros Christos (50/1), Visual Art (66/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
