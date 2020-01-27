Meetings
11:25 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020
1
(8)
49-8OR: D
33/1
2
(6)
Havanab14
49-6OR: CD
1/1
3
(3)
49-4OR:
11/2
4
(7)
49-1OR:
33/1
5
(1)
Tsuki170
49-1OR:
12/1
7
(10)
Miss Maev12
48-12OR:
4/1
8
(9)
48-11OR:
11/2
9
(2)
48-11OR:
9/1
10
(4)
48-8OR:
28/1
Non-Runners
6
(5)
What A Queen7
49-1OR: -
T: A HollinsheadJ: Non Partant
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Havana (1/1), What A Queen (2/1), Miss Mae (4/1), Strike Bomber (11/2), Peu Ou Prou (11/2), Midas Girl (9/1), Tsuki (12/1), Reine Amerhicane (28/1), The Time (33/1), Kenzohope (33/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
