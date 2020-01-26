Meetings
17:17 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020
1
Bifidus27
98-13OR:
33/1
2
108-9OR:
66/1
3
98-9OR:
33/1
4
88-9OR:
16/1
5
98-9OR:
11/1
6
88-13OR:
2/1
7
88-9OR:
22/1
8
98-13OR:
9/4
9
108-9OR:
7/1
10
98-9OR:
9/2
11
88-9OR:
15/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Coffee D'Ostal (2/1), Brio De Tillard (9/4), Byrh Gede (9/2), Ange Karlann (7/1), Charly De L'Aunay (15/2), Big Kaiser (11/1), Cutty Sark (16/1), Caporal De Bry (22/1), Bijou Du Cruchet (33/1), Bifidus (33/1), Artist Kelau (66/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
