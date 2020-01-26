Meetings

17:17 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Tidalium Pelo - Monte
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€32,760.002nd€10,401.003rd€5,200.004th€3,640.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:25:39
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bifidus27
98-13OR:
33/1
T: P MaryJ: A Ernault
2
Artist Kelau8
108-9OR:
66/1
T: J ChevreuxJ: Mlle M Bort
3
Bijou Du Cruchet28
98-9OR:
33/1
T: Y LizeeJ: Mlle G Godard
4
Cutty Sark31
88-9OR:
16/1
T: J P PitonJ: M Grumetz
5
Big Kaiser10
98-9OR:
11/1
T: C H HeslouinJ: Mlle E Fossard
6
Coffee D'Ostal7
88-13OR:
2/1
T: P A GeslinJ: M Tijou
7
Caporal De Bry22
88-9OR:
22/1
T: B PitonJ: Mlle L Planchenault
8
Brio De Tillard20
98-13OR:
9/4
T: V RenaultJ: Mlle Noemie Hardy
9
Ange Karlann20
108-9OR:
7/1
T: K ChampenoisJ: Mme M Herleiksplass
10
Byrh Gede20
98-9OR:
9/2
T: A PillonJ: Mlle Cl Sauvage
11
Charly De L'Aunay19
88-9OR:
15/2
T: L M DavidJ: Mlle C Legrain

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Coffee D'Ostal (2/1), Brio De Tillard (9/4), Byrh Gede (9/2), Ange Karlann (7/1), Charly De L'Aunay (15/2), Big Kaiser (11/1), Cutty Sark (16/1), Caporal De Bry (22/1), Bijou Du Cruchet (33/1), Bifidus (33/1), Artist Kelau (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby