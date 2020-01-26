Meetings

15:50 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Prix Gras Savoye Willis Towers Watson - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€35,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€11,201.004th€6,400.005th€4,000.006th€1,600.007th€800.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:56:46
1
(1)
Coeur Baroque8
80-0OR:
125/1
T: P MaryJ: B Rochard
2
(2)
Cash Du Rib14
80-0OR:
22/1
T: J L Cl DersoirJ: J L Cl Dersoir
3
(3)
Voltaire Gifont17
60-0OR:
12/1
T: P GubelliniJ: P Gubellini
4
(4)
Elvis Du Vallon36
60-0OR:
12/1
T: C H CuillerJ: Ch Cuiller
5
(5)
Tsunami Diamant35
60-0OR:
28/1
T: P HagoortJ: R Bakker
6
(6)
Calou Renardiere8
80-0OR:
12/1
T: J M BaudouinJ: E Raffin
7
(7)
Carlo De Carsi14
80-0OR:
50/1
T: P H BillardJ: F Nivard
8
(8)
Alcoy14
60-0OR:
4/1
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
9
(9)
Classic Connection29
60-0OR:
20/1
T: K VanderscheldenJ: M Abrivard
10
(10)
Rajesh Face11
70-0OR:
80/1
T: A KolgjiniJ: A Kolgjini
11
(11)
Angle Of Attack8
80-0OR:
22/1
T: R BerghJ: D Thomain
12
(12)
Short In Cash21
60-0OR:
11/10
T: B GoopJ: B Goop
13
(13)
Hard Times43
60-0OR:
50/1
T: J M BazireJ: N Bazire
14
(14)
Caliu Des Bosc22
80-0OR:
33/1
T: G a PouJ: G A Pou Pou
15
(15)
Desir Castelets39
70-0OR:
80/1
T: L RoelensJ: J Ph Monclin
16
(16)
Velvet Gio43
60-0OR:
9/2
T: Magnus DahlenJ: G Gelormini

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Short In Cash (11/10), Alcoy (4/1), Velvet Gio (9/2), Elvis Du Vallon (12/1), Calou Renardiere (12/1), Voltaire Gifont (12/1), Classic Connection (20/1), Cash Du Rib (22/1), Angle Of Attack (22/1), Tsunami Diamant (28/1), Caliu Des Bosc (33/1), Hard Times (50/1), Carlo De Carsi (50/1), Rajesh Face (80/1), Desir Castelets (80/1), Coeur Baroque (125/1)

