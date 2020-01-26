Meetings

  • Grand Prix D'amerique - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€405,000.002nd€225,000.003rd€126,000.004th€72,000.005th€45,000.006th€18,000.007th€9,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Excellent14
60-0OR:
12/1
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: A Abrivard
2
Chica De Joudes15
80-0OR:
50/1
T: A LaurentJ: A Laurent
3
Looking Superb14
70-0OR:
14/1
T: J M BazireJ: D Thomain
4
Vivid Wise As28
60-0OR:
50/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: Y Lebourgeois
5
Enino Du Pommereux14
60-0OR:
50/1
T: S RogerJ: M Abrivard
6
Delia Du Pommereux14
70-0OR:
14/1
T: S RogerJ: F Nivard
7
Davidson Du Pont14
70-0OR:
13/8
T: J M BazireJ: F Ouvrie
8
Bahia Quesnot28
90-0OR:
50/1
T: J GuelpaJ: J Guelpa
9
Face Time Bourbon35
50-0OR:
11/4
T: S GuaratoJ: B Goop
10
Milligan's School141
70-0OR:
80/1
T: S MelanderJ: A Barrier
11
Vitruvio35
60-0OR:
100/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: A Gocciadoro
12
Uza Josselyn14
90-0OR:
80/1
T: R AebischerJ: P Vercruysse
13
Valko Jenilat147
110-0OR: CD
150/1
T: S GuaratoJ: P ph Ploquin
14
Ringostarr Treb28
100-0OR:
80/1
T: J RiordanJ: J Ph Monclin
15
Billie De Montfort28
90-0OR:
33/1
T: S GuaratoJ: G Gelormini
16
Belina Josselyn14
90-0OR:
5/1
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
17
Propulsion141
90-0OR:
10/1
T: Daniel RedenJ: O Kihlstrom
18
Bold Eagle28
90-0OR:
9/1
T: S GuaratoJ: E Raffin

Betting

Forecast

Davidson Du Pont (13/8), Face Time Bourbon (11/4), Belina Josselyn (5/1), Bold Eagle (9/1), Propulsion (10/1), Excellent (12/1), Delia Du Pommereux (14/1), Looking Superb (14/1), Billie De Montfort (33/1), Chica De Joudes (50/1), Bahia Quesnot (50/1), Enino Du Pommereux (50/1), Vivid Wise As (50/1), Uza Josselyn (80/1), Milligan's School (80/1), Ringostarr Treb (80/1), Vitruvio (100/1), Valko Jenilat (150/1)

