13:50 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Prix Case Ih (prix Jacques Andrieu) - Monte
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€45,000.002nd€24,999.003rd€14,000.004th€8,000.005th€5,000.006th€2,000.007th€999.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:13:51:08
1
Emir De Rebomard20
610-7OR:
5/1
T: S T MeunierJ: Julien Raffestin
2
Caban Prior59
810-7OR:
3/1
T: S DesmarresJ: Aurelien Desmarres
3
Evidence Roc21
610-7OR:
80/1
T: Mme E BellerJ: Mme E Le Beller
4
Gross Weight14
910-7OR:
15/2
T: T H DuvaldestinJ: D Thomain
5
Aribo Mix11
1010-7OR:
28/1
T: D CordeauJ: Guillaume Martin
6
Accord Marjacq14
1010-7OR:
50/1
T: J DubreilJ: M Abrivard
7
Volcan De Bellande14
1110-7OR:
50/1
T: S HardyJ: Mlle Noemie Hardy
8
Evangelina Blue7
610-7OR:
11/8
T: J Ph MaryJ: M Mottier
9
Coach Franbleu17
810-7OR:
6/1
T: F LeblancJ: Y Lebourgeois
10
Vertige De Chenu14
1110-7OR:
13/2
T: J M BaudouinJ: E Raffin

Betting

Forecast

Evangelina Blue (11/8), Caban Prior (3/1), Emir De Rebomard (5/1), Coach Franbleu (6/1), Vertige De Chenu (13/2), Gross Weight (15/2), Aribo Mix (28/1), Accord Marjacq (50/1), Volcan De Bellande (50/1), Evidence Roc (80/1)

