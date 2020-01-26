Meetings

13:15 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Prix Lalique (prix De Montreal) - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€23,850.002nd€13,250.003rd€7,420.004th€4,240.005th€2,650.006th€1,060.007th€530.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:16:51
1
(1)
Flambeau Royal16
50-0OR:
50/1
T: B BourgoinJ: D Thomain
2
(2)
Feydeau Seven16
50-0OR:
8/13
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
3
(3)
Fredo Griff17
50-0OR:
18/1
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
4
(4)
For You Madrik10
50-0OR:
66/1
T: J L BigeonJ: E Raffin
5
(5)
Fresneaux16
50-0OR:
18/1
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
6
(6)
Free Rider36
50-0OR:
100/1
T: J L BigeonJ: B Robin
7
(7)
Fuego De Houelle25
50-0OR:
7/2
T: F LeblancJ: A Lamy
8
(8)
Fawley Buissonay20
50-0OR:
28/1
T: J M MonclinJ: J Ph Monclin
9
(9)
Flight Dynamics16
50-0OR:
11/1
T: J HuguetJ: F Ouvrie
10
(10)
Borups Senator16
50-0OR:
11/2
T: T MalmqvistJ: B Goop
11
(11)
Smokin Joe16
50-0OR:
66/1
T: A KolgjiniJ: D Locqueneux
12
(12)
Zerozerosette Gar5
50-0OR:
100/1
T: Vitale CiotolaJ: M De Vivo
13
(13)
Kennedy
50-0OR:
25/1
T: A KolgjiniJ: A Kolgjini

Betting

Forecast

Feydeau Seven (8/13), Fuego De Houelle (7/2), Borups Senator (11/2), Flight Dynamics (11/1), Fredo Griff (18/1), Fresneaux (18/1), Kennedy (25/1), Fawley Buissonay (28/1), Flambeau Royal (50/1), For You Madrik (66/1), Smokin Joe (66/1), Free Rider (100/1), Zerozerosette Gar (100/1)

