Meetings
13:15 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
50-0OR:
50/1
2
(2)
50-0OR:
8/13
3
(3)
50-0OR:
18/1
4
(4)
50-0OR:
66/1
5
(5)
50-0OR:
18/1
6
(6)
50-0OR:
100/1
7
(7)
50-0OR:
7/2
8
(8)
50-0OR:
28/1
9
(9)
50-0OR:
11/1
10
(10)
50-0OR:
11/2
11
(11)
50-0OR:
66/1
12
(12)
50-0OR:
100/1
13
(13)
50-0OR:
25/1
Betting
Forecast
Feydeau Seven (8/13), Fuego De Houelle (7/2), Borups Senator (11/2), Flight Dynamics (11/1), Fredo Griff (18/1), Fresneaux (18/1), Kennedy (25/1), Fawley Buissonay (28/1), Flambeau Royal (50/1), For You Madrik (66/1), Smokin Joe (66/1), Free Rider (100/1), Zerozerosette Gar (100/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
