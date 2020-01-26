Meetings

12:00 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix 20 Minutes (prix De Meadowlands) - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€19,800.002nd€11,000.003rd€6,160.004th€3,520.005th€2,200.006th€880.007th€440.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:12:01:03
1
Gaella14
40-0OR:
14/1
T: Etienne DuboisJ: Etienne Dubois
2
Galilee Des Pres31
40-0OR:
9/2
T: M BezierJ: M Bezier
3
Geisha Du Poncelet14
40-0OR:
3/1
T: M VervaJ: M Verva
4
Godiva Match16
40-0OR:
16/1
T: E D Coubard-MeunierJ: B Goop
5
Genny Mauvaisville70
40-0OR:
50/1
T: D LecroqJ: D Lecroq
6
Gelinotte Turgot16
40-0OR:
11/1
T: S RogerJ: M Abrivard
7
Gracieuse Light16
40-0OR:
12/1
T: B Le BellerJ: B Le Beller
8
Gothiqua De Busset26
40-0OR:
12/1
T: J DespresJ: Y Lebourgeois
9
Gallipoli16
40-0OR:
14/1
T: P VercruysseJ: P Vercruysse
10
Gazelle Du Rive16
40-0OR:
9/2
T: S RogerJ: D Bonne
11
Gloria Kily8
40-0OR:
4/1
T: F NivardJ: F Nivard
12
Garance De Hoerdt16
40-0OR:
18/1
T: E AllardJ: E Allard

Betting

Forecast

Geisha Du Poncelet (3/1), Gloria Kily (4/1), Gazelle Du Rive (9/2), Galilee Des Pres (9/2), Gelinotte Turgot (11/1), Gothiqua De Busset (12/1), Gracieuse Light (12/1), Gallipoli (14/1), Gaella (14/1), Godiva Match (16/1), Garance De Hoerdt (18/1), Genny Mauvaisville (50/1)

